Charities increasingly relying on ‘shadow’ volunteer workforce

Charities are increasingly relying on a ‘shadow workforce’ of unpaid, volunteer workers to deliver vital community services and support, with numbers rising by 16% in the past 12 months, an analysis of data has suggested.

While charities have always used volunteers to a greater or lesser extent, often for fundraising, an analysis of volunteer job postings by job board CharityJob has found that such unpaid roles are becoming increasingly prevalent.

The 16% increase seen in the past year has raised fears that often-essential community services are becoming reliant on unpaid labour and that the charity sector is increasingly being propped up by a “shadow workforce”.

The findings come against a tough backdrop for the third sector. Last year, for example, resarch by the Charity Finance Group found more than three in five (61%) of charities said they were “likely” or “very likely” to reduce their workforce, while two in five (80%) were exploring cost-cutting measures.

The CharityJob data analysis revealed a significant rise in on-site volunteer roles, which are more in demand than ever.

Remote volunteer roles increased by 12%, while on-site roles grew by 20%. Hybrid roles rose by 10%, offering greater access to people with caring responsibilities, disabilities, or rural living situations.

Remote volunteer jobs received 4x more applications than on-site ones, averaging 22 ‘apply’ clicks per role. Such roles also topped the list for the greatest volume of volunteer roles, followed by London and the south east.

Volunteer roles requiring on-site presence were more likely to exist outside of London, the analysis found, with hybrid roles in London making up 49% of all volunteer roles, compared with 25% for outside of London.

Unpaid roles were growing faster outside of London, with south east roles increasing by 30% compared with the previous year, and volunteer roles in Yorkshire and the Humber growing by nearly two-thirds, or 63%.

The result is that many critical frontline community services, from food banks to mental health helplines, from mentoring services and fundraising, are now being delivered by unpaid volunteers, argued CharityJob.

“This isn’t just a London problem,” said Raya Wexler, CharityJob co-founder. “From Manchester to Bristol, the call for volunteers is growing louder.”

On a more positive note, Wexler highlighted how, in an increasingly challenging jobs’ market, gaining even unpaid, volunteer experience can still be valuable for those looking to land a job. “Volunteering is no longer just an act of kindness, it’s a strategic move,” she said.

“For groups such as young people, career changers, and women seeking flexibility, all looking to gain real-world experience, build confidence, enhance their CVs or reconnect with work on their terms, there’s more value in volunteering than ever before,” Wexler added.

