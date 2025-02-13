Collective redundancyUSALatest NewsManufacturingGlobal HR

Chevron to cut up to 20% of global workforce

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Oil giant Chevron Corporation is to make up to 8,000 employees redundant by the end of 2026 in a bid to cut costs.

Between 15% and 20% of jobs will be lost from the 40,000-strong global workforce.

Company vice-chairman Mark Nelson said: “Chevron is taking action to simplify our organisational structure, execute faster and more effectively and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness.

“We do not take these actions lightly and will support our employees through the transition. But responsible leadership requires taking these steps to improve the long-term competitiveness of our company for our people, our shareholders and our communities.”

The company said it was targeting up to $3bn in costs by the end of 2026 from leveraging technology, asset sales and changing how and where work is done.

Latest news from US

Federal employee deferred resignation programme closes

Google to scrap DEI goals in US

Trump orders closure of government DEI offices and hiring freeze

Goldman Sachs ditches diversity policy

The refining sector is wary of the possibility of oil price pressures in coming years as global production growth outpaces demand. As a result, the oil industry as a whole has been consolidating, focusing more on mergers and operational efficiency than on drilling new wells.

Over the past decade employment in the US oil and gas sector has fallen sharply, even as production continues to expand.

Chevron has also been experiencing some production challenges, including cost overruns and delays at a large Kazakhstan oilfield project. The company’s oil and gas reserves have declined to their lowest point in at least a decade, raising concerns about its long-term prospects.

The company moved its headquarters from San Ramon, California, to Houston last year and replaced several long-serving managers.

Chevron’s $53bn deal to buy the oil producer Hess is in limbo due to a court battle with its rival Exxon Mobil, which has more aggressively expanded its own production.

It also announced a new hub in India that will be its largest technology centre outside the US.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

More than 1,000 jobs saved in Harland &...

Jobs boost for Rolls-Royce as MoD signs off...

Volkswagen agrees deal to avoid compulsory redundancies

Bosch UK: this is how our HR teams...

Wind turbine maker sheds 300 jobs on Isle...

Bosch to axe up to 10,000 jobs in...

Private sector pay awards drop to 3.9%

BAE to hire 2,400 new recruits as skills...

VW staff set to strike in Germany over...

Vauxhall plans to close Luton plant, relocating some...