Fit for WorkAnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditions

Childhood mental ill health costs employers £24bn and workers £1tn

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Childhood mental ill health results in life-long impacts, research has argued, including costing employers £24bn a year and future employees as much as £1tn in lifetime lost earnings.

The stark warning has come from the Future Minds campaign, a collaboration between the Centre for Mental Health, Centre for Young Lives, the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, and YoungMinds, with the support of the Prudence Trust.

Mental health

Blue Monday is an opportunity to review workplace mental health support

Acas on Blue Monday: ‘Mental health is a year-round issue’

Tackling mental health with a ‘culture-first’ strategy 

The cost of poor mental health is holding back the government’s growth plans through reduced tax receipts, it has warned, as well as increasing spending on benefits.

In all, the knock-on from childhood mental ill health costs employers £24bn a year in future lost productivity, and a staggering £1tr in individual lost earnings.

The cost of deteriorating mental health between a young people’s referral and them receiving support is now £295m a year, it added.

The ongoing lack of capacity in the system means too many young people reach crisis point, putting pressure on emergency, urgent and crisis services, straining bed capacity, and creating enormous waiting times.

The costs of persistent absence from school – which has mirrored the rise in mental ill health – were £1.17bn in the 2023/24 school year, the campaign added.

Future Minds is calling for increased investment in mental health support so that 70% of diagnosable need is met by mental health services by the end of this Parliament.

It has also urged greater investment in community services, such as mental health support teams and open-access hubs that intervene early and prevent mental health problems from worsening.

Andy Bell, chief executive of the Centre for Mental Health, said: “Mental health difficulties in children and young people cast a long shadow that can last a lifetime without the right support.

“Yet children and young people’s services are underfunded, and levels of distress are rising markedly, leaving many thousands of children facing unacceptably long waiting times for support.

“The risks and gaps are biggest for the most disadvantaged and marginalised groups of young people.

“The government can and must act now to turn things around. By investing in children’s mental health services, the government can make sure that the mental health of another generation of young people is not left to chance,” Bell added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Endometriosis can leave women on lower wage and...

Half more likely to choose an employer offering...

World Cancer Day: Workers with cancer feel unsupported...

Child physiotherapy in crisis – with lifelong health...

Better access to OH could be key to...

Hidden in plain sight: Addressing the silent struggles...

Call to extend NHS flu jabs to over-50s...

Keep Britain Working review ‘opportunity to reset’ workforce...

Keep Britain Working review gets under way, with...

Eight in 10 employers agree they have important...