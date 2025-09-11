Movers and shakers in HR: Axa, CIPD, King’s College Hospital NHS trust and more

Our pick of recent appointments in HR includes significant shifts at the CIPD and one of the country’s leading insurance firms.

Amanda Vaughan, Axa UK and Ireland

Amanda Vaughan is the new chief people officer at Axa UK and Ireland and will be a member of its management committee, reporting to Tara Foley, chief executive officer. She replaces Suzanne Scott, who is leaving after 10 years.

Vaughan returns to Axa where she previously worked for almost 12 years in senior HR roles. These included chief people officer at Axa Partners, and chief talent and learning officer at Axa Group.

Most recently, Vaughan held the position of group general manager, culture capability and talent at Westpac Bank in Australia.

Much of her work will see her focus on leadership, culture change and talent development.

Vaughan said: “The values and culture here are truly inspiring, and I’m excited to help shape a workforce ready for the future, one that’s equipped with the skills and capabilities to thrive. I look forward to working with our talented teams as we embark on this exciting new chapter together.”

Foley added: “Amanda’s understanding of our culture will be invaluable, and her expertise in leadership development and equipping people with skills for the future will be a real asset.”

Damian McGuinness, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Damian McGuinness as chief people officer, from 1 September.

McGuinness’s remit includes leading the trust’s efforts to make King’s a more equitable, diverse and inclusive organisation for staff and service users. He replaces Mark Preston, who is retiring later this year.

McGuinness joins from the London Ambulance Service, where he has led the people and culture directorate since 2021. Prior to that, he worked at Barts Heath NHS Trust as director of people at The Royal London and Mile End hospitals.

Professor Clive Kay, chief executive at King’s, added: “Damian has proved himself as a strong leader with extensive experience of delivering change within the NHS. We look forward to working with Damian as we continue our improvement journey, and to make King’s the best place to work and receive care. I would like to thank Mark for his contribution over the last four years and wish him well on his retirement when the time comes.”

Nic Johnston, Durham University

Durham University has named Nic Johnston as its new chief people officer, effective 1 October.

Johnston will succeed Joanne Race, who will be retiring as director of HR and OD at the end of September.

Reporting to the university’s chief operating officer, Johnston will be responsible for shaping and leading the strategic direction of its HR and OD division. As a member of its executive committee, she will play a key role in the development and delivery of the university strategy, and underpinning its people strategy.

Her role will focus on enabling the efficient and effective management of staff, including diversity and wellbeing, talent management and recognition, employee relations, and remuneration policy.

Johnston joined in 2014 and is currently deputy HR director and employment lawyer. She has worked on multiple pan-university programmes of work and was the HR and staff lead on its response to Covid-19 and hybrid working. She is also closely involved in industrial relations.

Professor Karen O’Brien, vice-chancellor of Durham University, said: “Nic has significant experience of leadership, both of high-performing teams and of large, complex change programmes. As a qualified solicitor, Nic is skilled at explaining legal issues in an accessible way. She is a valued and knowledgeable colleague. We greatly look forward to her transition to this role.”

Ita Waller, Coolr

Ita Waller has been appointed as the first chief people officer at social media agency Coolr. She will join the senior leadership team and report to Adam Clyne, founder and chief executive.

The newly created role has been introduced to elevate the agency’s approach to people and culture, from operational HR to a strategic model. The role is part of its continued commitment to building a thriving workplace and a people-first foundation.

As chief people officer, Waller will lead Coolr’s people strategy, oversee a team of three in the UK, and work with the board to build a strategic, business-focused HR function. Her remit will include driving talent retention, enabling people to do their best work, and embedding the structures, processes and culture for its next growth phase.

With more than 25 years’ experience across people and operations roles, Waller has previously held senior positions at TMW and Unlimited, which is part of Accenture Song.

Waller said: “Joining Coolr at this point in its growth means helping to shape a people strategy that’s fit for scale, while preserving the creative culture that makes the agency unique.”

Clyne added that Waller brought a “brilliant mix of strategic thinking and people-first leadership that will help us build for the long term. We’re growing fast, but we want to do it in the right way, and Ita will be key to shaping the culture and structure we need for the future.”

Fatima Badini, Mount Street Group

Mount Street Group, a global provider of third-party loan servicing and credit asset management services, has appointed Fatima Badini as head of human resources. She brings more than 20 years of HR transformation, employee relations, and talent management experience across the financial services and legal sectors.

Based in London, Badini will be responsible for developing and implementing HR strategies across Mount Street’s global office network that are aligned with the company’s business objectives. The firm said Badini’s commitment to fostering inclusive and high-integrity workplaces would be a significant asset.

Fatima most recently served as HR director and LLP board member at Peel Hunt, an investment banking firm with over 300 employees, where she led the global HR strategy, succession planning, and organisational development. Previously, she held senior HR and administration leadership roles at Goodwin Procter LLP, The Navigators Group, and Heller Ehrman, in addition to advising US start-ups and financial services firms on HR and regulatory matters.

Badini, also an executive coach and mentor, said she was committed to strengthening Mount Street’s “people-first culture and ensuring our HR strategies empower employees to thrive.”

Iris Cremers, GoodHabitz

GoodHabitz, an online corporate learning provider, has appointed Iris Cremers as its chief human resources officer.

Cremers joins GoodHabitz with over two decades of senior HR and consulting experience – including leadership roles at PwC, DSM (currently DSM Firmenich), and most recently at Prosus, GoodHabitz’s parent company, where she managed HR for its portfolio companies.

Under her leadership, the HR team will focus on enhancing leadership development at all levels, promoting DEI and building a culture of continuous learning.

Cremers said: “My career has given me a huge breadth of experience in how HR strategy supports and drives business success. There’s so much opportunity ahead, and people strategy is central to making it all happen.”

“Iris’ appointment is a big step in the GoodHabitz story,” added Annabelle Vultee, CEO of GoodHabitz. “As an L&D business, we have a responsibility to set the standard for best-in-class practices and lead by example. With Iris at the helm, we will make sure we live and breathe the practice we preach.”

Christopher Bones, CIPD

Professor Christopher Bones was appointed chair of the board of trustees at the CIPD in July.

He took over as chair from Valerie Hughes-D’Aeth who had held the role since 2021. Bones held senior HR leader roles in Diageo and Cadbury and in 2002 he became a chartered fellow of the CIPD. In 2004 he was appointed dean of Henley Business School, becoming the first non-academic leader of the school. He is a former winner of the UK Management Book of the Year for The Cult of the Leader.

As chair, Bones will lead the CIPD’s board of trustees in overseeing the strategic direction of the CIPD. He said he looked forward to working alongside the CEO Peter Cheese and his team and fellow trustees, as well as the CIPD President Chloe Smith, to propel the CIPD forward. He added: “In particular, shaping the future of work and how AI can be used responsibly and ethically, understanding it’s impact on skills and roles, and helping organisations and their people to adapt and grow is an increasingly important focus for the CIPD.”

Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said Bones brought extensive commercial, entrepreneurial and academic experience to the role and extented his gratitude to Hughes-D’Aeth “for her dedication and leadership as chair over a very important time”.

Additional reporting by Employee Benefits

