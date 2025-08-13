Claire’s appoints administrators putting 2,150 jobs at risk

Fashion retailer Claire’s has announced that it will appoint administrators, putting 2,150 jobs at risk.

The accessories chain has 278 stores in the UK and 28 in Ireland. It said all shops will continue to trade while administrators at Interpath “assess options for the company”. Store employees will continue in their current positions while this is the case, it said.

Interpath will explore options for the retailer, including a sale. Claire’s chief executive Chris Chramer said the decision to appoint administrators had been “difficult”.

Claire’s filed for bankruptcy in the US earlier this month, where it operates under two brands – Claire’s and Icing. As with the UK, the US shops will remain open until either a sale or a suitable alternative is found.

The company pointed to a shift in consumer buying habits towards online retailers meaning less footfall in its brick-and-mortar stores.

It also sources many products from Asia, so will likely be impacted by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on China and neighbouring countries.

In a statement, Cramer said: “This decision, while difficult, is part of our broader effort to protect the long-term value of Claire’s across all markets.

“In the UK, taking this step will allow us to continue to trade the business while we explore the best possible path forward. We are deeply grateful to our employees, partners and our customers during this challenging period.”

Claire’s is the latest in a series of retailers to announce they are at risk of closure or having to reduce headcount significantly, including Poundland and Clarks.

