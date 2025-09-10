‘Troubling gap’ in confidence to discuss suicide at work

Only four in 10 employees would feel comfortable talking about suicide with a colleague, according to new data from MHFA England released on World Suicide Prevention Day.

This is despite the fact almost three-quarters (74%) would ask a colleague if they were worried they might be having thoughts of suicide, suggesting a “troubling gap” between workers’ intentions and their confidence to talk about this sensitive subject.

Younger employees were most likely to ask a colleague about suicide, MHFA England found. Eighty-two per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds would do so, as would 77% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

This statistic dropped to around two-thirds (67%) of those aged 55–64, and 60% for those over 65.

When discussing suicide with colleagues, younger people were also more comfortable. Almost half (46%) of 18 to 24-year-olds would be happy to discuss this with colleagues, compared to around a third of those aged 45 to 54.

Sarah McIntosh, chief executive of MHFA England, said the statistics show something “vital”.

“It’s not a lack of compassion that holds people back, it’s a lack of comfort, confidence, clarity and sometimes permission. Changing the narrative means making suicide something we can talk about safely, in the workplace and beyond, not something to fear or avoid,” she said.

Just over one in 10 of the 2,000 employees surveyed by the social enterprise said they did not know what to do if they were worried about a colleague and suicide, while just under one in 10 said they “probably or definitely” would not ask them about it.

More than half (52%) of respondents said they lacked the confidence or skills to ask someone directly about suicide, and 43% said they would be worried about how the person might react.

Almost a third (29%) feared that asking about suicide might “put the idea in their head”, which McIntosh added is an “enduring and dangerous myth”.

Just over a third (37%) of respondents said suicide prevention was part of their employer’s mental health and wellbeing strategy.

And while nearly two-thirds (65%) felt confident signposting someone to support, only one in three said they would know where to direct a colleague in need.

“Suicide prevention must be embedded into an organisation’s mental health and wellbeing strategy,” McIntosh added.

“It requires a considered, proactive approach. This means ensuring it is reflected in culture, policy, and in the way conversations and decisions are shaped across the organisation. It should be led from the top and supported at every level.”

Importance of language

MHFA England also looked at the terms people used when discussing suicide. Over half (59%) would use the phrase “took their own life”, and 48% would say “committed” suicide, which is stigmatising.

Only 14% said they would use the term “died by suicide”, which is the language most recommended by mental health professionals.

Julie Castleman, an MHFA national trainer and director at suicide prevention organisation Junah, stressed that employees do not need to become mental health experts to make a difference.

“You just need to be ready to ask, to listen, to respond with care and signpost. That’s how we change the narrative. That’s how we save lives,” she said.

Civil service team leader Neil recently used his training in mental health first aid to support a colleague.

He said: “Initially, it was difficult for them to open-up, but I remained patient and asked some open-ended questions to encourage them to be more comfortable. Eventually, they did reach a point where I stopped needing to ask questions and I was just able to listen.

“It’s normal for people to respond with ‘I’m fine’ but I knew not to take that at face value. It’s important to ask again, show that you care and that you’ll listen non-judgementally.

“I remember they specifically used the phrase, “if I wasn’t here”. I spotted that phrase and kept listening. Few people are going to directly come out and say they’re experiencing thoughts of suicide. I knew that I had to make a note of the phrase and come back to it once they’d finished speaking.”

Neil was then able to signpost his colleague to resources such as the Samaritans and their GP as there was no immediate risk to the person’s life.

MHFA England offers a range of resources and training to employers who want to empower staff to have supportive conversations around mental health and suicide.

Hannah, an MHFA instructor at Junah, welcomed the encouraging statistics around young people’s confidence to discuss suicide.

She said: “So often we hear unfair criticisms about our younger generation being ‘too sensitive,’ but this data shows that sensitivity can be a strength.

“Their willingness to have open, compassionate conversations could help shift the culture of silence around suicide.

“As the next generation of employees, managers and leaders, they have the power to transform our organisations into safer, more supportive environments.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs