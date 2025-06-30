‘Be direct’ to avoid escalating conflict, advises Acas

Using vague language in the workplace could be preventing employees from resolving conflicts, according to Acas.

The conciliation service carried out research with The Social Agency, revealing that some phrases like “nipping it in the bud” could confuse employees when trying to resolve any issues.

Instead, phrases such as “open and honest conversation” or “facilitated discussion” would describe the issue more neutrally.

Using clear language can help to create a trusting environment and promote constructive dialogue, the researchers found, and could avoid unnecessary escalation of issues.

Acas’ report, Defining and enabling informal workplace conflict resolution, is based on 33 in-depth interviews with managers and practitioners (such as HR professionals and union representatives), looking at how they approach informal workplace resolution.

Reflecting previous research from bodies such as the CIPD, it showed that a lack of skill and confidence among managers was a barrier to informal resolution.

It also found that informal resolution is more likely to succeed in organisations that visibly support it. This could be by encouraging early dialogue and referencing informal routes in disciplinary and grievance policies.

The interviews revealed that the outcome of informal resolution is often shaped by the approach an organisation takes. Acas advised managers to think about the impact of early intervention, power dynamics and think about stopping informal resolution early if it isn’t working.

Earlier this month, research by employment law company WorkNest found that a fear of confrontation escalating is stopping 43% of employers addressing interpersonal issues at work.

Kevin Rowan, Acas director of dispute resolution, said: “Language matters when it comes to informal and early resolution. Some words like ‘dispute’ and ‘grievance’ provoke defensiveness and make people think the conversation is about conflict and sanction rather than support or problem-solving.

“Conversations for informal resolution should be different from formal processes. Whereas formal investigations are about ascertaining facts, informal conversations should be about identifying concerns and differing points of view.”

He added that there was a “strong argument” for better management of workplace disagreements, given that the annual cost of workplace conflict to UK employers is estimated to be £28.5 billion.

“When workplace issues escalate and become formal disciplinary or grievance processes, costs escalate significantly.

“Early resolution may not always work, but where it does, there are huge financial savings as well as emotional gains to be made,” he said.

