Consulting and law firms exit Russian operations

Big four consulting firms PwC and EY are among the latest employers to cut operations in Russia since Putin's government invaded Ukraine. The move will affect 3,700 PwC partners and staff in the country, while EY has 4,700. KPMG is also reported to have also closed operations in Russia and Accenture closed its 2,300-person business in Russia last week. In a statement, PwC said it had operated in Ukraine since 1993, with 750 staff working there. "We deplore the violation of international law and the Russian aggression against Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people," the company said.