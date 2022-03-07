Consulting and law firms exit Russian operations

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The move will affect 3,700 PwC partners and staff in the country, while EY has 4,700. KPMG is also reported to have also closed operations in Russia and Accenture closed its 2,300-person business in Russia last week. In a statement, PwC said it had operated in Ukraine since 1993, with 750 staff working there. “We deplore the violation of international law and the Russian aggression against Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people,” the company said.“Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. We are in very regular contact with our colleagues in Ukraine and providing all the support we can. “For those colleagues and their families who wish to leave the conflict zones or Ukraine itself we are providing help with transportation, advice, legal and financial support.” The firm said it would provide accommodation for colleagues leaving conflict zones, either in Ukraine or in neighbouring states. “For now our sole focus and the only priority for our people is the safety and wellbeing of themselves and their families,” it added. A number of law firms have also announced they will exit operations in Russia. Norton Rose Fulbright said it “stands unequivocally” with the people of Ukraine and would close its Moscow office, supporting the 50 employees to transition elsewhere. Linklaters also said it would close its Moscow offices and “wind down operations” in Russia. It added it would assist international clients in “dealing with the implications of the current crisis and in unwinding their Russian business interests”. “As the appalling war in Ukraine continues, our immediate thoughts remain with the Ukrainian people. We continue working to ensure that our colleagues and their families who are impacted are safe and hav