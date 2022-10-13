How Cornerstone is helping build the public sector workforce of tomorrow

What do public sector organisations need to do to ensure their workforce is fit for the future? In this exclusive interview with Personnel Today, Dominic Holmes, a principal consultant within Cornerstone’s Thought Leadership and Advisory Services practice, outlines some of the talent management challenges public sector employers are facing.

Dominic explains that the public sector is facing a “perfect storm” of increased demand for public services, pressure on budgets, and competition with the private sector for talent and skills.

In order to meet its service delivery targets, Dominic feels the public sector needs to increase the skills refresh rate for its employees to unlock the operational performance advantage that comes from adopting new ways of working at pace and scale. With careers no longer being linear, employers need to ensure they are prioritising placing people with the right skills where they are needed most.

As well as ensuring that employees are able to learn, unlearn and relearn effectively, he suggests that workplace need to show more trust in employees and empower them to make day-to-day decisions about how the organisation can grow.

Public sector employers need to learn to embrace disruption. Dominic says: “Change starts with disruption; you need disruptors in your business.

“A lot of organisations, culturally, right now aren’t set up to embrace that, so the impact of these disruptors is subdued.”

He concludes by saying that technology can help public sector organisations overcome the challenges of today and tomorrow by offering an improved, more social, learning experience.

Watch the full interview above to find out what challenges Cornerstone has seen in the public sector.