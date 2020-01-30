Coronavirus now reported in all parts of China

Photo: Shutterstock

There are so far no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK, with 130 people being tested as of 29 January and all tests returning negative. However, for companies with employees in China and various other countries the situation should be a cause for concern.

The virus has now spread to all parts of China, with nearly 8,000 confirmed cases including one now being reported from Tibet. Fifteen other countries including Japan and Germany have seen cases where people have caught the virus after contact with people returning from China.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Hubei province, where the majority of the near-8,000 cases have been, and all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization today said: “Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.” He warned all governments to be on alert and has called a meeting of the organisation’s emergency committee to decide whether the virus’s spread constitutes a global emergency.

Although more people have been infected in China than during the Sars (another type of coronavirus that causes acute respiratory illness) outbreak nearly 20 years ago, the death rate from the Wuhan-novel strain of coronavirus is much lower.

The UK government is advising all people who have returned from the city of Wuhan in the past 10 days to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people in the same way as they would if they had any flu viruses. They should also contact NHS 111 and inform medical staff of details of their travel in that region of China.

Employees who have recently been in Wuhan, states the advice, should stay at home for 14 days after leaving Wuhan and not going to work or public areas.

Visitors should not be invited into the homes of recent returnees, but it’s considered safe for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food.

China has introduced port-of-exit screening so people already exhibiting symptoms are not allowed to leave the country. But the authorities are only allowing those with British passports to be evacuated from Wuhan. In some cases this has risked splitting up families; for example, an English teacher from York, with a British passport, was told she could not take her three-year-old son aboard an evacuation flight because he held only a Chinese passport. Younger children are particularly at risk from the virus.

An aircraft due to fly UK nationals home from Wuhan has been denied permission to take off by the Chinese authorities. Negotiations are under way to allow the aircraft to leave. On arrival in the UK, its passengers – none of whom have any symptoms of the virus – will be quarantined for 14 days at an RAF base.

A team of public health experts has been assembled at Heathrow airport to support anyone travelling in from China who feels unwell but the advice concedes that most people who have the virus will most likely become unwell after leaving the airport.

In China itself, Wuhan has been sealed off and people in Hubei, where most of the 170 deaths have occurred, are being told by their employers to work at home for now.

British Airways is among airlines that have stopped all flights to China but passengers can still book to mainland China on BA via Hong Kong. United Airlines, American Airlines, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India, IndiGo, Lufthansa and Finnair are among airlines that have slashed or cut completely flights to China.

Toyota, Ikea, Foxconn, Starbucks, Tesla and McDonald’s are among major companies to suspend production or close outlets in China.

Last week Paul Holcroft, an associate director at HR consultancy Croner, told Personnel Today that employers’ duty of care towards their staff could extend to cancelling any trips to somewhere that poses a health risk.

“Employers who had intended to send any staff to the affected areas may want to consider postponing the trip or assessing whether any meetings could be done via electronic means such as Skype or video conference,” he said.