Corporate manslaughter inquiry launched into Nottingham hospitals

Nottinghamshire Police has launched a corporate manslaughter investigation into Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

NUH Trust is at the centre of the largest maternity inquiry in NHS history, with some 2,500 cases of neonatal deaths, stillbirths and harm to mothers and babies being examined by independent midwife Donna Ockenden.

The Ockenden Maternity Review began in 2022. It closed to new cases on 31 May and is scheduled to be published in June 2026.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Croome, senior investigating officer for Operation Perth, the police force’s ongoing investigation into deaths and serious injuries relating to maternity care at NUH Trust’s Nottingham City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre, provided an update on progress made.

Croome said: “Corporate manslaughter is a serious criminal offence which is defined under the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act of 2007. I have now formally commenced the investigation into corporate manslaughter relating to the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

“The offence relates to circumstances where an organisation has been grossly negligent in the management of its activities, which has then led to a person’s death.”

He said that police are looking to establish if the overall responsibility lies with the organisation, rather than specific individuals, and will investigate whether there is evidence that NUH trust has committed corporate manslaughter.

An organisation can be guilty of corporate manslaughter (or corporate homicide in Scotland) if the way its activities are managed causes a person’s death, and amounts to a gross breach of a relevant duty of care owed by the organisation to the deceased. This will only be the case if the way the organisation’s activities are managed by its senior management is a substantial element of the breach.

“In order to deliver a fair, impartial and objective investigation, I have informed the trust of these facts, and this is a decision I’ve taken based on the progress we have made within Operation Perth so far,” added Croome.

Nick Carver, NUH chair and Anthony May, chief executive, said in a statement: “It is absolutely right that we take organisational accountability where we have failed women, families and babies. We are deeply sorry for the pain and suffering caused. We know that for many families this harm and suffering will be lifelong.

“Since joining the board, we have emphasised the importance of openness, transparency and accountability in our leadership and decision-making. We recognise that there is more to do. Many families have shared their experiences with us, and we remain grateful for their strength and courage after such a harrowing and life-affecting tragedy.”

Individual accountability

Dr Jack and Sarah Hawkins, who used to work at NUH until their daughter Harriet died in 2016, said: “Our lives were completely destroyed by the unimaginable and repeated trauma at the hands of NUH.

“This investigation is just one piece of the jigsaw towards accountability. A prosecution for corporate manslaughter will only penalise the trust, not the individuals responsible, many of whom are still working today.

“We must never lose sight of individual accountability for those who so cruelly stole not just our daughter’s life and voice but many others. We will continue to fight for justice, not only for Harriet, but for all those whose lives have been shattered.”

A statement from the Nottingham Affected Families Group said: “Today’s announcement is one of mixed emotions. We wholeheartedly welcome and support the investigation into corporate manslaughter at NUH. It is also tinged with sadness that it has taken so many tragedies for this investigation to have been opened.

“Over many years, families have repeatedly raised concerns over maternity safety, only to be ignored and turned away. Had our concerns been listened to and acted upon, lives could have been saved. No investigation will ever reverse the harm and suffering that thousands of families have endured, but right now, families are feeling an immense sense of vindication.”

Ockenden’s 2022 review into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust provided a stark message to NHS England and the government, requiring more investment in the resourcing, training and oversight of maternity services nationally.

That review lasted five years, and examined nearly 1,600 incidents affecting 1,500 families over two decades. It was previously understood to be the largest of its kind in NHS history.

Nottinghamshire Police has created a new online portal for families that are part of its investigation into NUH maternity services, so families can stay informed with the progress of Operation Perth and can access extensive information and support.

