Council defends suggested alternatives to ‘husband’ and ‘wife’

A local authority in London has defended its recently issued advice to staff over the inclusive use of language.

Various newspapers have reported that the Royal Borough of Greenwich has asked staff not to refer to married couples as “husband” and “wife”.

But the south-east London council has emphasised to Personnel Today that its Inclusive Language Guide only suggests they use terms such as “spouse” or “partner” instead. And an employment lawyer has reinforced the idea that language evolves and should be used accordingly.

The booklet, obtained by The Sun through a freedom of information request, also suggests that the council’s employees may avoid welcoming “ladies and gentlemen” if they are running public meetings and events.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our inclusive language guide is advisory only, and was designed to encourage staff to reflect on the use of language in the workplace and how it might impact their colleagues.

“We are proud to have a very diverse workforce at Royal Borough of Greenwich, and are committed to making sure that everyone working here feels considered and included.

“Feedback we have received suggests that the advice in the guide has been very well-received across the organisation.”

The foreword for the inclusive language guide states: “For some of us, communicating in a more inclusive way is about changing deeply embedded habits.”

Other examples of local authorities issuing guidance on language have seen Merton Council in south London advise staff to consider alternatives to “mum” and “dad” in some contexts and Sunderland Council contemplate discouraging the use of “working class”, “middle class” and “upper class”. Wokingham Council has also stopped using the term “hard-working families.”

Jennifer Leeder, partner in the employment and immigration team at Birketts law firm, warned against viewing local authority language guidance as draconian. She said: “The type of language that is considered acceptable for people to use in the workplace continually evolves, so it is important that employers review their guidance at regular intervals. The approach in this instance by Greenwich Council reflects the significant efforts to which the organisation has gone to foster inclusivity within its workplace.

“While some people may view these changes as excessive, they are usually intended to provide employees with guidance rather than being used as the launchpad to disciplinary action, and aim to create environments where all employees feel respected and recognised. The key for all employers is to find balance. It is important to encourage the use of inclusive language without policing everyday conversations.”

