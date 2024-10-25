Fit for WorkOHW+ WebinarsLong CovidOccupational Health

CPD: Managing (and living with) long Covid in the workplace (webinar)

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Webinar exclusively for OHW+ members, Tuesday 10 December 2024, 11:00am GMT

OHW+ webinar

This webinar is exclusively for OHW+ members. Not yet a member? Sign up for a one-month free trial

OHW+ members will receive an email inviting them to attend.

It is estimated as many as two million people in England alone may be suffering from long Covid, or the lingering and sometimes debilitating after-effects from a Covid-19 infection.

Our knowledge and understanding of long Covid is growing all the time, but that does not make it any easier for employers and employees alike to navigate return to work, and sustaining work, with this condition.

This OHW+ webinar will be led by Professor Anne Harriss but also highlight the experience of community nurse Kerry Davies, who herself is managing long Covid. It will look at strategies and approaches for best supporting employees. Occupational health professionals will learn:

  • What is the latest thinking about long Covid and its impacts?
  • How long Covid affects return to work, including Kerry’s own experiences.
  • The importance of OH expertise and support in this context.
  • How long Covid will continue to impact both the workplace and workplace health?

This one-hour webinar takes place on Tuesday 10 December from 11:00am. The event is followed by a Q&A session chaired by OHW+ consultant editor Nic Paton.

Not yet a member? Sign up for a one-month free trial

About our speakers

Prof Anne HarrissProfessor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Kerry Davies is an NHS and community nurse and last year won the Giving Voice Award from the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists for her advocacy on long Covid.

 

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

AI wellbeing tools ‘mustn’t replace human touch’

Purchasing OH needs to be about ‘how does...

Institutional change key to healthy, happy workplaces –...

RSPH calls for a universal ‘right to a...

Government launches ‘national conversation’ on future of NHS

Two-thirds of hospitality workers stressed, with most also...

Third of retirees considering returning to work –...

Education and support key to helping women navigate...

Anglian Water ‘harassed’ employee after surgery

Long NHS waits hampering employee return to work