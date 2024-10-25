CPD: Managing (and living with) long Covid in the workplace (webinar)

Webinar exclusively for OHW+ members, Tuesday 10 December 2024, 11:00am GMT

It is estimated as many as two million people in England alone may be suffering from long Covid, or the lingering and sometimes debilitating after-effects from a Covid-19 infection.

Our knowledge and understanding of long Covid is growing all the time, but that does not make it any easier for employers and employees alike to navigate return to work, and sustaining work, with this condition.

This OHW+ webinar will be led by Professor Anne Harriss but also highlight the experience of community nurse Kerry Davies, who herself is managing long Covid. It will look at strategies and approaches for best supporting employees. Occupational health professionals will learn:

What is the latest thinking about long Covid and its impacts?

How long Covid affects return to work, including Kerry’s own experiences.

The importance of OH expertise and support in this context.

How long Covid will continue to impact both the workplace and workplace health?

This one-hour webinar takes place on Tuesday 10 December from 11:00am. The event is followed by a Q&A session chaired by OHW+ consultant editor Nic Paton.

About our speakers

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Kerry Davies is an NHS and community nurse and last year won the Giving Voice Award from the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists for her advocacy on long Covid.