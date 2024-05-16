CPD: Taking an occupational history (webinar)

OHW+ WebinarsOccupational Health

Tuesday 25 June, 2:00pm BST

With many jobs exposing workers to hazards that can have long-term health effects, it’s important for occupational health professionals to establish whether any roles in an employee’s past could be behind their current symptoms, or flag up the need for further monitoring.

Recording workers’ occupational history can be important for identifying whether a health condition is work-related. But what should this include, and how might past hazard exposure affect their current situation?

On this OHW+ CPD webinar, delivered by Professor Anne Harriss, occupational health professionals will learn:

  • Why taking an occupational history can be beneficial
  • What should be included in an assessment, from a worker’s past exposure to hazards to the measures that were put in place to protect them
  • What they should consider after a worker’s occupational history has been recorded, including whether any health surveillance is necessary.

This one-hour webinar, on Tuesday 25 June at 2:00pm BST, is open exclusively to OHW+ members, who will receive an invitation to sign up via email.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Prof Harriss, followed by a Q&A session chaired by OHW+ editor Ashleigh Webber.

About our speaker

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

