CPD: Taking an occupational history (webinar)

Webinar exclusively for OHW+ members, Tuesday 25 June, 2:00pm BST

With many jobs exposing workers to hazards that can have long-term health effects, it’s important for occupational health professionals to establish whether any roles in an employee’s past could be behind their current symptoms, or flag up the need for further monitoring.

Recording workers’ occupational history can be important for identifying whether a health condition is work-related. But what should this include, and how might past hazard exposure affect their current situation?

On this OHW+ CPD webinar, delivered by Professor Anne Harriss, occupational health professionals will learn:

Why taking an occupational history can be beneficial

What should be included in an assessment, from a worker’s past exposure to hazards to the measures that were put in place to protect them

What they should consider after a worker’s occupational history has been recorded, including whether any health surveillance is necessary.

This one-hour webinar, on Tuesday 25 June at 2:00pm BST, is open exclusively to OHW+ members.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Prof Harriss, followed by a Q&A session chaired by OHW+ editor Ashleigh Webber.

About our speaker

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.