Dairy farmers warn labour shortages could affect food security

Five in six dairy farmers have received ‘zero or very few’ applications from qualified people for their job vacancies, leading to concerns about food security.

A poll by Arla, the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative that owns brands such as Lurpak and Cravendale, found that 84% of farmers are struggling to find workers with the right skills and experience, up from 79% in 2021.

Respondents remarked that hiring difficulties had exacerbated since Brexit and the pandemic, with the former leading to the end of free movement for EU workers.

Almost half (48.6%) said that it was harder to retain staff than before Brexit, and only 5% said the situation had improved.

Thirteen per cent said they would leave farming altogether in the next 12 months if there was no improvement in labour shortages. Six per cent said they had been forced to reduce the amount of milk they produced as a result.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, almost 200 UK dairy farmers quit the industry in the year to April 2025.

Arla Foods UK managing director Bas Padberg said: “We know the government has acknowledged the problem and welcome a focus on talent and development as part of the forthcoming food strategy.

“But we need to act quickly and we need practical steps that the industry, the education sector and government can take together to support more opportunities for inclusion and growth.”

He told Farmers’ Weekly that “a lack of skilled workers will put pressure on the food security system”, adding that the sector needs to “get people interested to work and invest in farming”.

Arla’s poll also noted a number of other workforce challenges – almost half of the farmers surveyed were aged over 55. Only 3% of farmers classed themselves as first-generation farmers.

A government spokesperson added: “Our commitment to farming and food security is steadfast, which is why we’ve allocated a record £11.8bn to sustainable farming and food production over this parliament.

“Attracting bright new talent into agriculture is vital for the future of UK food and farming. We offer world-class T Levels, which give young people the skills and experience needed for a range of industries, including farming, while Skills England offers comprehensive training and apprenticeships.”

