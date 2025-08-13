BrexitEnvironmentLabour marketSkills shortages

Dairy farmers warn labour shortages could affect food security

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher dairy labour shortages
dairy labour shortages

Five in six dairy farmers have received ‘zero or very few’ applications from qualified people for their job vacancies, leading to concerns about food security.

A poll by Arla, the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative that owns brands such as Lurpak and Cravendale, found that 84% of farmers are struggling to find workers with the right skills and experience, up from 79% in 2021.

Respondents remarked that hiring difficulties had exacerbated since Brexit and the pandemic, with the former leading to the end of free movement for EU workers.

Almost half (48.6%) said that it was harder to retain staff than before Brexit, and only 5% said the situation had improved.

Thirteen per cent said they would leave farming altogether in the next 12 months if there was no improvement in labour shortages. Six per cent said they had been forced to reduce the amount of milk they produced as a result.

Labour shortages

Seasonal farm worker brings tribunal case in unpaid wages 

UK needs more EU workers, says former cabinet minister 

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, almost 200 UK dairy farmers quit the industry in the year to April 2025.

Arla Foods UK managing director Bas Padberg said: “We know the government has acknowledged the problem and welcome a focus on talent and development as part of the forthcoming food strategy.

“But we need to act quickly and we need practical steps that the industry, the education sector and government can take together to support more opportunities for inclusion and growth.”

He told Farmers’ Weekly that “a lack of skilled workers will put pressure on the food security system”, adding that the sector needs to “get people interested to work and invest in farming”.

Arla’s poll also noted a number of other workforce challenges – almost half of the farmers surveyed were aged over 55. Only 3% of farmers classed themselves as first-generation farmers.

A government spokesperson added: “Our commitment to farming and food security is steadfast, which is why we’ve allocated a record £11.8bn to sustainable farming and food production over this parliament.

“Attracting bright new talent into agriculture is vital for the future of UK food and farming. We offer world-class T Levels, which give young people the skills and experience needed for a range of industries, including farming, while Skills England offers comprehensive training and apprenticeships.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

Young people still confident of landing jobs, despite...

Call for more support for young workers, as...

Reform fit notes to recover falling over-50s employment

Hiring hits a wall as employment costs rise

Are firms turning to self-employed contractors to avoid...

Estimated 2026 national living wage announced

Right-to-work crackdown: businesses left without ‘statutory excuse’

USA: ‘Sacking of jobs data commissioner won’t create...

Employers’ confidence in UK economy in recovery mode

Civil Service grows by 7,000 staff over past...