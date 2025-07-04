Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders receive 400% pay rise

Something for the weekend: The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders have something else to cheer about after receiving a “life-changing” pay rise following several years of asking for an increase.

The recently released Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders revealed that the squad’s 36 cheerleaders have received a 400% raise ahead of the 2025 NFL season. A small group led negotiations for future contract increases with the team’s HR and legal staff.

The squad is paid for rehearsals, home football games, promotional appearances and shows.

In 2019, the group began its fight for a raise in game rates due to some members citing financial stress concerns and working multiple jobs. The series showed several members having some hesitation before signing their contracts for the following year and contemplating staging a walkout if their employer did not listen to their demands.

While their salaries are not disclosed, a veteran could make around $150,000 (£109,933) per year. Those with more experience can have the chance to earn more money.

Megan McElaney, who has been a member of the squad for four years, said: “Our efforts were heard and they wanted to give us a raise. And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is life-changing.”

Former member Kristin Westbrook posted about the pay structure on Instagram, explaining that members would also get flat fees for various other performances. She said: “When I was on the team, it was $15 (£10.99) per hour for practice. The flat fee for appearances was $100 (£73.29) times the number of years on the team. A rookie would make $100, while a second-year veteran would earn $200 (£146.58), and so on.”

The members said that they hope the new deal will provide them with some financial security that was lacking in their former compensation package, however, they still do not receive health insurance.

Sounds like a great pay rise to us!

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more compensation and benefits jobs