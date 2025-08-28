Day one rights in the Employment Rights Bill (webinar)

Thursday 16 October 2025, 2:00pm BST

UK workers’ rights are on the cusp of significant transformation. With the Employment Rights Bill reaching the end of its passage through Parliament, businesses must prepare for wide-reaching changes that will redefine the relationship between employers and employees from the very first day of work.

Currently, day one rights are relatively limited for employees. Protection against unfair dismissal only kicks in after two years’ service. Under what will soon become the Employment Rights Act 2025, employees will gain the right to claim unfair dismissal from the outset, although some provisions are made for probationary periods.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with employment law and HR experts WorkNest, examines what this and other changes to day one rights will mean for employers and looks at what business owners, leaders and HR professionals should be doing to prepare.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Heather Grant, a solicitor from WorkNest who specialises in employment law, and her colleague Sharl Ramdass, a senior HR consultant with over a decade of experience across the public and private sectors.

We explore the details of the legislation, unpack how unfair dismissal rules are set to evolve, and outline the practical steps businesses should take to safeguard themselves: from reviewing contracts and probation clauses to ensuring robust HR procedures.

Register now for this free 60-minute webinar to:

Understand current day one rights and unfair dismissal rules;

Learn how the rules will change in the future;

Find out the implications for employers and how to prepare;

Draw on real-life scenarios to help embed understanding.

This webinar includes a presentation and the opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

About our panellists

Heather Grant is principal employment law adviser at WorkNest. She has been a solicitor since March 2009, specialising in employment law. At WorkNest, she specialises in education sector clients – including academies, independent schools, colleges and universities – as well as charities. Her career also includes extensive work with SMEs with a historical focus on the hospitality and leisure industry. Heather is a member of the Employment Lawyers Association.

Sharl Ramdass is a senior HR consultant for WorkNest. She is CIPD Level 7 qualified with over a decade of experience across the public and private sectors. She advises organisations on a wide range of HR matters, including employee relations, recruitment and retention, and strategic workforce planning. Her career includes senior roles in local government, care services, and consultancy, where she has helped businesses align their people strategies with organisational goals while fostering positive workplace cultures.