Deloitte to hire 1,500 graduates and apprentices

Accountancy firm Deloitte has said it intends to take on nearly 1,500 graduates and apprentices between now and December.

The new starters will join the company at 17 locations across the UK, the number broadly matching the more than 1,400 people who joined the firm’s programmes last year.

Nearly half (43%) will be based outside of London and will take part in a firm-wide virtual induction into the world of professional services, Deloitte said.

In all, 1,400 people will join the company’s graduate, BrightStart apprenticeship and industrial placement programmes. A further 98 will then join the firm in December, it said.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte who herself joined the business as a graduate 36 years ago, said: “We’re always very proud of our graduates, apprentices and those on work placement at Deloitte.

“They bring a wealth of talent to our firm, demonstrating strong communication, adaptability, resilience, and analytical abilities, which we value highly. I can’t wait to see what they go on to achieve as they start their careers with us.”

The move comes against the backdrop of a deeply challenging graduate jobs market for many this autumn. The jobs platform Indeed has warned that this year is set to be the toughest for graduates since 2018.

Separately, a poll of 1,000 graduates by TopCV has highlighted a growing crisis in graduate confidence, with shrinking opportunities, economic uncertainty, and fierce competition leaving many young people doubting their future careers.

Half (52%) did not believe their degree would help them land a job within the next year, 56% did not feel equipped to navigate today’s job market, 24% had delayed job hunting until after graduation, and 29% had applied to more than 20 jobs but had heard back from fewer than two, the poll found.

