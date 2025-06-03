Disability harassment and discrimination ‘shockingly high’

The number of workers with a disability who are on the receiving end of bullying, discrimination and harassment is “shockingly high”, the TUC has cautioned.

The warning comes as the union body published new polling which reveals the “pervasive” mistreatment of disabled workers across UK workplaces.

According to the poll of 1,000 disabled workers, commissioned by the TUC and carried out by Opinium, 39% have experienced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work in the past five years related to their disability, impairment or long-term health condition.

Mistreatment, which came at the hands of colleagues, customers, patients and members of the public, came in different forms:

15% have been subjected to intrusive or offensive questioning about their disability

14% had been made to feel uncomfortable at work due to their disability, including through stereotypes or assumptions about their disability

14% reported offensive jokes or “banter” about disability, and

12% said that they had experienced bullying, for example, sustained patterns of intimidating or abusive behaviour, clearly linked to their disability.

According to the research, a significant proportion of the workers affected said their experience made them reconsider whether they should stay in work.

More than a quarter (28%) said that it made them want to leave their job but were unable to due to financial or other constraints; 20% had to take time off work; the same proportion reported a negative impact on their physical health; and one in six (16%) had left their job.

Furthermore, the mistreatment experienced by disabled workers had an impact on their wellbeing, with 42% saying it impacted their mental health, 38% losing workplace confidence, and 31% citing a negative effect on their performance.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “No one should face bullying, harassment or discrimination at work. But the number of disabled workers reporting that this is their everyday experience is shockingly high.

“It’s time to stamp out this pervasive mistreatment. Disabled workers deserve dignity and respect at work, like every other worker does.”

Sandi Wassmer, chief executive at the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion (enei), said the TUC’s statistics on disability harassment and discrimination are disturbing.

“There are already disability pay and employment gaps, wherein disabled people are paid less and are less likely to be in employment than their non-disabled peers,” she said.

“Given that disabled people are already disadvantaged in this way, having additional harassment and bullying on top of that puts even more stress and strain on them. Because they fear that they will not be able to find another job, this means they are more likely to end up staying in working environments which are detrimental to their mental and physical health.”

Nowak added that the government’s Employment Rights Bill will introduce sensible changes like a duty on employers to protect workers from harassment.

“This will be an important step towards putting an end to the widespread abuse disabled people experience at work,” he said.

The TUC said the Bill, which returns to the House of Lords today, includes a clause requiring employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent harassment of staff by third parties, such as customers and patients. It said this will “help stamp out widespread abuse of disabled workers”.

Around 250 disabled trade union activists from across the UK are meeting today and tomorrow for the TUC Disabled Workers Conference in Bournemouth.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs