Diversity & Inclusion: Sign up to our free e-newsletter now

By on 3 Feb 2020 in Social mobility, Sexual harassment, Reasonable adjustments, Gender, Unconscious bias, Ethnicity, UK regional diversity, LGBT, Age, Visible difference, Menopause, Bullying and harassment, Disability, Discrimination, Equality & diversity, Equal pay, Family-friendly working, Religion, Retirement, Sexual orientation, Latest News, Personnel Today

Personnel Today is launching a new email newsletter for 2020, focusing on all aspects of diversity and inclusion.

Subscribe below to receive the latest D&I news including topics such as:

  • the gender pay gap
  • social mobility
  • ethnic diversity
  • equal pay case law
  • age discrimination
  • LGBT+ in the workpace
  • unconscious bias – and much more.

Rob Moss, Personnel Today’s editor, said: “While we’ve always covered news and features on all aspects of diversity and inclusion, we’ve never had a regular digest devoted to it. Subscribers to our new D&I newsletter will be able to ensure they’re up to date with the latest news, legislation and landmark employment law cases.”

  • By signing up to this newsletter you are agreeing to our terms and conditions, privacy policy and our cookie policy.
    Once registered - please add personneltoday@e.personneltoday.com to your safe sender list.
  • Personnel Today Group may also contact you in the future about new products, events and services unless you object to receiving such messages by ticking the box below. Personnel Today will not pass your details onto any other third parties.
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Theresa May announces new Office for Tackling Injustices (OfTI)

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May has announced a new independent body responsible for challenging social injustices and creating a fairer...

How can HR re-energise the diversity agenda?

Having a diverse and inclusive workforce is recognised as good for business, but why are many organisations barely going beyond compliance with equality legislation?

What is it like to work in diversity and inclusion?

Have you got what it takes to spearhead diversity and inclusion initiatives? Stephanie Sparrow finds out why diversity and inclusion...