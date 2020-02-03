Diversity & Inclusion: Sign up to our free e-newsletter now

Personnel Today is launching a new email newsletter for 2020, focusing on all aspects of diversity and inclusion.
Subscribe below to receive the latest D&I news including topics such as:
- the gender pay gap
- social mobility
- ethnic diversity
- equal pay case law
- age discrimination
- LGBT+ in the workpace
- unconscious bias – and much more.
Rob Moss, Personnel Today’s editor, said: “While we’ve always covered news and features on all aspects of diversity and inclusion, we’ve never had a regular digest devoted to it. Subscribers to our new D&I newsletter will be able to ensure they’re up to date with the latest news, legislation and landmark employment law cases.”
No comments yet.