Doctors’ strike impact on patients limited, figures show

The number of resident doctors who chose to strike last week fell by 7.5% compared to the last round of industrial action.

According to data from NHS England, the health service maintained 93% of planned care during the five-day strike. This meant that the vast majority of routine operations, tests and procedures were carried out.

The figures showed that more than 10,000 extra patients received attention during last week’s strike compared with June and July 2024’s strikes.

During the period of industrial action from July 2023 to February 2024, more than 500,000 appointments and operations had to be cancelled and rescheduled as hospitals prioritised emergency care.

Before the strike began on 25 July, the head of NHS England, Sir Jim Mackey, said that resident doctors going on strike should face significant “financial consequences”, telling NHS leaders to continue with scheduled operations and avoid overtime payments to cover the strike where possible.

Mackey also encouraged hospitals to make emergency requests to the British Medical Association for striking doctors to return to work.

Resident doctors are looking for a 29.2% salary increase to achieve “full pay restoration” and offset the level at which pay has declined in real terms since 2008, once adjusted for inflation.

Health secretary Wes Streeting will resume talks with the BMA tomorrow (5 August). He said: “A majority of resident doctors didn’t vote for strike action and data shows that fewer than a third of residents took part.

“I want to thank those resident doctors who went to work for their commitment to their patients and to our shared mission to rebuild the NHS.

“I want to end this unnecessary dispute and I will be urging the BMA to work with the government in good faith in our shared endeavour to improve the working lives of resident doctors, rather than pursuing more reckless strike action.

“It’s time to move past this cycle of disruption and focus on our shared mission to create an NHS fit for the future.”

