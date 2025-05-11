Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessJob creation and lossesLabour market

Downturn in hiring activity eased in April

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

April saw the softest fall in recruitment activity since last September, with a similar trend seen in temporary work.

Overall demand for staff weakened in April, as has been the case in each of the past 18 months, found the latest KPMG and Recruitment and Employment Confederation Report on Jobs. The rate of contraction quickened slightly since March, but remained softer than seen earlier in the year. Underlying data pointed to similarly sharp falls in both permanent and temporary vacancies.

Recruitment consultancies signalled a further substantial increase in the number of candidates seeking work in April, the survey found. The increase was the sharpest since December 2020.

According to panellists, the increases in staff supply were largely due to job losses amid company restructuring efforts and redundancies, as well as a reduction in recruitment activity.

The rate of pay growth was unchanged from March’s seven-month high, the findings revealed. However, the increase remained much slower than seen on average through the survey history (which began in 1997). At the same time, temp wage growth improved to the fastest in 11 months with panellists highlighting the inflationary impact of recent increases in the national living wage.

Economic news

US trade deal will safeguard UK jobs 

British Steel puts brakes on redundancy process 

Rosier growth figures don’t take into account Trump’s tariffs 

The report said panel members often commented that employers were hesitant to commit to permanent hires due to greater economic uncertainty.

There were also reports that increased pressure on budgets amid higher payroll costs had dampened recruitment activity. Though sharp, the rate of contraction was the weakest recorded since last September. The south of England registered the steepest reduction in permanent staff appointments in April while London recorded the softest decline.

According to sector data, vacancies across the public sector declined at sharper rates than those seen in the private sector. Overall, the quickest reduction in demand for workers was seen for permanent staff in the public sector. The softest, but still marked, fall in vacancies was signalled for temporary private sector jobs.

Jon Holt, group chief executive and senior partner KPMG, said the softening in the pace of the hiring slowdown had failed to bring any green shoots for the jobs market in April. This was unsurprising, he added, with businesses facing global uncertainty and rising costs. The increase in starting salaries was a reflection of the new national minimum wage level taking effect, he added. Notwithstanding the fall in interest rates, speaking before the US trade deal was announced, Holt added: “Businesses will be looking for more signs of market stability before committing to any major spending.”

REC chief executive Neil Carberry saw some grounds for positivity: “Given the bow wave of costs firms faced in April, maintaining the gradual improvement in numbers we have seen over the past few months is on the good end of our expectations. While we are yet to see real momentum build, hopes of an improving picture in the second half of the year should be buoyed by today’s data.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

UK-US deal saves ‘thousands’ of jobs in car...

British Steel to resume recruitment

North Sea oil giant to cut 250 jobs...

Rethinking talent: Who was never considered in the...

Government defends NIC relief in UK-India trade deal

Young people are less work-ready, say employers

Private sector median pay increases remain at 3.5%

Business confidence reaches highest level since Budget

Confidence returning to jobs market, data shows

NI increase has not caused ‘knee-jerk reaction’ in...