Elevate your L&D strategy at the World of Learning 2025

This October, join learning professionals and industry leaders from across the UK at the must-attend L&D event of the season: the World of Learning Conference & Exhibition, 7-8 October 2025, NEC Birmingham.

What to Expect

Explore the free-to-attend Exhibition, featuring:

150+ learning suppliers

70+ free seminars, roundtables, and networking zones

Cutting-edge L&D innovations

Practical advice and inspiration

Unmissable networking opportunities

Exhibition Highlight:

Don’t miss the Keynote Fireside Chat with Gabby Logan MBE, Broadcaster and Writer, in conversation with Helen Marshall, CLO at Thrive Learning.

📍 Main Stage | Wednesday 8 October | 14:15

Free Seminar Programme

Discover fresh approaches to L&D with sessions covering:

Learning experience design

Inclusive leadership

Upskilling & skills-based learning

Learning automation & Gen AI

Neuroscience & gamification

Coaching & strategic digital learning

Employee onboarding

The future of leadership

…and much more.

No booking required – just register for free Exhibition entry at www.learnevents.com.

Exhibition Features

🧠 Learning Design Live

Specialist sessions for learning tech designers to share insights and best practices.

🧘 Mental Wellbeing Zone

Workshops by Jigsaw Discovery, including:

We Are What We Think

Wellbeing First: Modelling Positive Behaviour

🥂 Sip & Learn Roundtable – New for Autumn 2025!

Join MAAS Marketing for The Learner Engagement Game—a fast-paced, hands-on session to build winning engagement campaigns. Fizz included!

🚀 L&D Skills Development Zone – New for Autumn 2025!

Hosted by CLO100 and Mediazoo, this zone helps you assess your skills gap and plan your development journey in the age of AI.

🤝 Visitor networking

Would you like to increase your networking opportunities and get the most out of your time at the event? If so, don’t miss our Visitor Networking Sessions facilitated by the World of Learning Mentors at 11:30 on both days in the Business & Networking Lounge.

🛠️ Workshop Sessions

Interactive sessions led by industry experts on:

AI strategy in L&D

Neuroscience for feedback and change

Learner engagement

Transformational culture

Leadership gaps

Corporate training transformation

Conference Highlights

Running alongside the Exhibition, the World of Learning Conference features:

An unrivalled programme of presentations, case studies, roundtables, and panel sessions delivered by leading L&D experts

Speakers from London Business School, PwC, BBC, Aviva, Mastercard, Rolls-Royce, and more

Keynotes Include:

Learning in Flux: Trust, Technology & the Human Response to Change – Thimon De Jong , Founder, Whetston

, Founder, Whetston From Learning to Leading: Owning Our Professional Evolution – Sarah Lindsell, PwC & Laura Overton, Learning Changemakers

New: Dedicated AI Stream

Explore real-world applications of AI in learning and how it’s reshaping the future of L&D.

Tailor your experience by selecting preferred sessions when booking.

Conference Delegates Enjoy:

Full access to the two-day programme

Complimentary breakfast, lunch, and refreshments

VIP lounge access

Invitation to the L&D drinks reception

Exclusive online pre- and post-event sessions

…and much more!

Register Now

For free Exhibition entry or to book your Conference pass, visit www.learnevents.com or call 020 8394 5212.

T&Cs apply. See website for details.