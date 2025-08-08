Elevate your L&D strategy at the World of Learning 2025

This October, join learning professionals and industry leaders from across the UK at the must-attend L&D event of the season: the World of Learning Conference & Exhibition, 7-8 October 2025, NEC Birmingham.
What to Expect
Explore the free-to-attend Exhibition, featuring:
- 150+ learning suppliers
- 70+ free seminars, roundtables, and networking zones
- Cutting-edge L&D innovations
- Practical advice and inspiration
- Unmissable networking opportunities
Exhibition Highlight:
Don’t miss the Keynote Fireside Chat with Gabby Logan MBE, Broadcaster and Writer, in conversation with Helen Marshall, CLO at Thrive Learning.
📍 Main Stage | Wednesday 8 October | 14:15
Free Seminar Programme
Discover fresh approaches to L&D with sessions covering:
- Learning experience design
- Inclusive leadership
- Upskilling & skills-based learning
- Learning automation & Gen AI
- Neuroscience & gamification
- Coaching & strategic digital learning
- Employee onboarding
- The future of leadership
…and much more.
No booking required – just register for free Exhibition entry at www.learnevents.com.
Exhibition Features
🧠 Learning Design Live
Specialist sessions for learning tech designers to share insights and best practices.
🧘 Mental Wellbeing Zone
Workshops by Jigsaw Discovery, including:
- We Are What We Think
- Wellbeing First: Modelling Positive Behaviour
🥂 Sip & Learn Roundtable – New for Autumn 2025!
Join MAAS Marketing for The Learner Engagement Game—a fast-paced, hands-on session to build winning engagement campaigns. Fizz included!
🚀 L&D Skills Development Zone – New for Autumn 2025!
Hosted by CLO100 and Mediazoo, this zone helps you assess your skills gap and plan your development journey in the age of AI.
🤝 Visitor networking
Would you like to increase your networking opportunities and get the most out of your time at the event? If so, don’t miss our Visitor Networking Sessions facilitated by the World of Learning Mentors at 11:30 on both days in the Business & Networking Lounge.
🛠️ Workshop Sessions
Interactive sessions led by industry experts on:
- AI strategy in L&D
- Neuroscience for feedback and change
- Learner engagement
- Transformational culture
- Leadership gaps
- Corporate training transformation
Conference Highlights
Running alongside the Exhibition, the World of Learning Conference features:
- An unrivalled programme of presentations, case studies, roundtables, and panel sessions delivered by leading L&D experts
- Speakers from London Business School, PwC, BBC, Aviva, Mastercard, Rolls-Royce, and more
Keynotes Include:
- Learning in Flux: Trust, Technology & the Human Response to Change – Thimon De Jong, Founder, Whetston
- From Learning to Leading: Owning Our Professional Evolution – Sarah Lindsell, PwC & Laura Overton, Learning Changemakers
New: Dedicated AI Stream
Explore real-world applications of AI in learning and how it’s reshaping the future of L&D.
Tailor your experience by selecting preferred sessions when booking.
Conference Delegates Enjoy:
- Full access to the two-day programme
- Complimentary breakfast, lunch, and refreshments
- VIP lounge access
- Invitation to the L&D drinks reception
- Exclusive online pre- and post-event sessions
- …and much more!
