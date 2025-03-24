Employee Benefits Awards 2025 shortlist revealed

Lloyds Banking Group, Housing 21, Next and PepsiCo are some of the employers that have made the shortlist for the Employee Benefits Awards 2025.

Employee Benefits would like to congratulate all of this year’s shortlisted finalists. We would also like to thank our esteemed panel of judges for 2025, who dedicated their time to read the number of entries received.

EB Awards 2025 shortlist See the full list of finalists

Employee Benefits’ annual awards, which is in its 23rd year, acknowledge the hard work carried out during 2024 by employers from a range of industries and recognise excellence in the reward, benefits and HR community.

The awards celebrate organisations, teams and individuals that have made a significant impact through their reward and benefits strategies other the past year.

There were 21 categories this year to enter, including Best healthcare and wellbeing benefits, Best alignment of benefits to business strategy, Best financial wellbeing strategy, Best benefits communications and Best pensions strategy.

There is no shortlist for the Grand Prix category, as the winner will be revealed at the ceremony. The Grand Prix is awarded to the organisation that has most impressed judges with its overall achievements, with Co-op scooping the prize last year.

This year’s ceremony and summer party will be held at the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), London on Friday 27 June. The must-attend event will give shortlisted employers, entrants and HR professionals the chance to network and celebrate best practice and innovation.

Guests can look forward to a champagne reception, three-course lunch, a celebrity host and an after-party in the venue’s private grounds.

