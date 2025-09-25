Employee Benefits Awards 2026 now open for entries

The Employee Benefits Awards 2026, which recognises and honours excellence in the HR, reward and benefits community, is now open for entries.

Set to take place on Friday 26 June 2026 at The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) in London, the event for reward, benefits and HR professionals celebrates excellence among organisations, teams and individuals that have made an inspiring difference through their reward and benefits strategies during 2025.

The 18 categories for 2026 include: Best motivation or recognition scheme, Best pensions strategy, Best financial wellbeing strategy, Best healthcare and wellbeing benefits and Best mental health strategy. Achievements in areas including alignment of benefits to business strategy, benefits communications, and diversity, equity and inclusion will also be recognised.

Employee Benefits Awards 2026 See categories and enter now

New for this year is the award Best benefits to support families, which will be looking for a package that supports employees with family life, for example, on their journey to parenthood, regardless of gender.

The ceremony will also include the prestigious Grand Prix award, which recognises the standout entry among the winners across all categories and is presented to the organisation that has most impressed judges with its overall achievements.

To celebrate individual achievement, the Benefits professional of the year award recognises a trailblazer who has more than five years of experience. This person will be seen as a shining light in the industry and someone people turn to for guidance and inspiration.

In addition, the Rising star accolade celebrates an HR professional who, despite being in the industry no more than five years, has had a considerable impact on the HR and business strategies of their organisation.

Service providers will only be eligible to enter the Best supplier to work for award.

Entries to the awards are charged at £285 plus VAT.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Δ

The deadline for submissions is 23 January 2026. The Employee Benefits team looks forward to celebrating your achievements with you next year.