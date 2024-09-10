Employee Benefits Live 2024: Culture of recognition and reward

Representatives from the British Council, Rio Tinto and Travis Perkins will present a session on the culture of recognition and reward on the second day of Employee Benefits Live 2024.

The panel will take place on Wednesday 9 October at 11.05am in Theatre Four and is titled: “Boosting productivity and performance with a culture of recognition and reward”. Part of the engagement, motivation and recognition stream, the session is sponsored by Love Electric.

It will examine the impact of recognition and reward programmes on employee motivation and overall productivity; understanding and overcoming challenges in implementing effective reward systems; and exploring the role of leadership in fostering a culture that prioritises recognition and reward.

The session will also explore how to identify different types of recognition and their effects on employee engagement and retention, and what the potential long-term benefit is of a well-established recognition culture for organisational success.

Taking part in the session is Georgina Reeves-Saad, employee engagement and experience at British Council, Sarah Austin, benefits manager – Europe at Rio Tinto, and Helen McGowan, group benefits manager at Travis Perkins.

Austin explained that she will be discussing global recognition, celebrating service anniversaries, and the launch of Rio Tinto’s global recognition programme back in February.

“I hope attendees will gain insights on the learnings and successes of the rollout of our global recognition programme,” she said.

McGowan added that she will discuss how rewarding and recognising employees will boost productivity and performance within a business, and create a culture of belonging and value-driven ways of working.

“Creating a culture of recognition and rewarding employees can really help them to thrive, feel a sense of pride and belonging within a business, and in turn help it to grow,” she said. “Reward can be linked to business goals and performance as well as values.”

McGowan hopes attendees will learn that by doing this, a domino effect is created, as employees will then feel they wish to recognise someone to spread that feeling of pride.

“Working for the same organisation, striving towards the same goals and ultimately helping that business be successful and profitable,” she added.

Employee Benefits Live 2024, Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, will take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October 2024 at ExCeL London. It will provide more than 1,500 compensation, benefits and HR professionals the opportunity to learn from leading figures in the industry.

