Employee Benefits Live 2025 conference programme unveiled

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Delegates at last year's EB Live conference. Photo: Red Rabbit
Delegates at last year's EB Live conference. Photo: Red Rabbit

The Employee Benefits Live 2025 conference programme is now available.

With more than 28 sessions packed with practical advice, inspiration, and top tips, the programme offers valuable insights to address the challenges facing organisations’ HR, people, and reward strategies.

Expert speakers from leading employers, including Jet2, University of Birmingham, The Telegraph, The Lego Group, Siemens, KP Snacks and many more, will cover key topics across a broad range of benefits, such as employee engagement, financial wellbeing, menopause, fertility and pregnancy, and healthcare and wellbeing, to name but a few.

EB Live 2025

Each day will also include two keynote sessions. On Wednesday 1 October, these will be presented by Jill Scott, former England footballer and broadcaster, and Josephina Smith, director of reward at British Airways.

On Thursday 2 October, the keynote speakers will be Ben West, mental health campaigner, author and strategic advisor, and Georgie Willis, head of diversity, inclusion and social impact at Eurostar.

The conference session booking portal will open in early September. To reserve your seat at any of the sessions, be sure to register for your visitor pass beforehand to gain priority access to the sessions booking portal. Delegates who have already registered will receive a priority booking email.

Employee Benefits Live 2024, Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, will take place on Wednesday 1 and Tuesday 2 October 2025 at ExceL London.

View the full programme and register to attend.

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

