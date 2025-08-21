Employee Benefits Live 2025 conference programme unveiled

The Employee Benefits Live 2025 conference programme is now available.

With more than 28 sessions packed with practical advice, inspiration, and top tips, the programme offers valuable insights to address the challenges facing organisations’ HR, people, and reward strategies.

Expert speakers from leading employers, including Jet2, University of Birmingham, The Telegraph, The Lego Group, Siemens, KP Snacks and many more, will cover key topics across a broad range of benefits, such as employee engagement, financial wellbeing, menopause, fertility and pregnancy, and healthcare and wellbeing, to name but a few.

EB Live 2025 Employee Benefits Live 2025 conference programme

Each day will also include two keynote sessions. On Wednesday 1 October, these will be presented by Jill Scott, former England footballer and broadcaster, and Josephina Smith, director of reward at British Airways.

On Thursday 2 October, the keynote speakers will be Ben West, mental health campaigner, author and strategic advisor, and Georgie Willis, head of diversity, inclusion and social impact at Eurostar.

The conference session booking portal will open in early September. To reserve your seat at any of the sessions, be sure to register for your visitor pass beforehand to gain priority access to the sessions booking portal. Delegates who have already registered will receive a priority booking email.

Employee Benefits Live 2024, Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, will take place on Wednesday 1 and Tuesday 2 October 2025 at ExceL London.

View the full programme and register to attend.

