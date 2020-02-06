Employee benefits needn’t break the bank: Download ‘Perks on a limited budget’

Employee perks and benefits are essential on so many levels. They can help tempt top talent through your door (and keep them from leaving), and they can go a long way towards motivating and engaging your workers.

But if your budget isn’t quite the size of Google’s – and whose is? – you may be surprised to know that, regardless of your employee demographic, you can still offer a good mix of perks at minimal cost to your business.

Benni’s ‘Employee perks on a limited budget’ ebook looks at some of the different perks you can offer, including:

  1. Fun, quirky perks – think sports days and theme days
  2. Workplace culture and skills perks – covering ideas such as multi-generational buddying and how to rethink goal-setting
  3. Employee benefits and perks – low cost ways to introduce benefits such as life and dental insurance
  4. Telling your staff about their benefits and perks – if you’ve done the hard work of introducing perks, you’ll want to make sure your employees know about them.

Treat your employees to some amazing perks and employee benefits – at minimal cost to your business. Download ‘Employee perks on a limited budget’ now.

