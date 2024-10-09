Harnessing data-driven insights in employer branding and talent – we want your help

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At Personnel Today, we are frequently approached by suppliers who have found new ways to solve everyday problems faced by HR professionals.

One of the challenges we often hear about from our readers is the lack of clear, reliable and readily available market data to make smart decisions around talent acquisition and employer branding.

What do prospective candidates really think of you as an employer? How do these perceptions compare to those of your competitors? And what can you do to improve your attractiveness to the talent you’re looking for?

Data-driven rationale

Our audience tells us that data is usually either scraped from platforms like Linkedin or Glassdoor, or based on a Net Promoter Score from a few years ago. What this means is that TA and employer branding professionals have to make decisions based on feeling, instead of fact. Intuition, not data-driven rationale.

This is why we were intrigued when Wisdom approached us, a start-up spun out of employer brand agency Wiser. Dissatisfied with the depth and reliability of the data provided by products on the market, Wiser built Wisdom as a platform to collect and consolidate the data needed to build a leading employer brand and recruitment strategy.

Wisdom has got off to a flying start, already onboarding clients such as Comcast, Heineken, the BBC, Kraft Heinz and Sky.

If you’re interested in the value that Wisdom can add for you, watch the one-minute video at the top of this article to see the data it collects.

One of the things that really struck us when their team approached us is how they’re looking to build the platform from the bottom up, by speaking to people who would use it day-to-day.

Wisdom has asked to speak to our readers so that it can gather feedback and recommendations from you as it further develops its solution.

Apply to participate

So, we have obliged. We’re excited to invite you to apply to participate in a webinar focus group with Wisdom’s Ben Buffone and Megan Hollyman, together with Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today.

The Wisdom team are seeking a small number of attendees to build feedback, so we’ll be hand-selecting HR, employer branding and TA leaders who are looking to meaningfully contribute and give their perspective.

In addition to accessing free Wisdom insights on the state of the market and directly influencing the future of the platform, you will be eligible for pilot pricing for Wisdom should you find it a useful fit.

If you want to put your hat in the ring for the focus group, scheduled for 28 November 2024, please fill in this form and we’ll get back to you with further details.