Personnel Today

Harnessing data-driven insights in employer branding and talent – we want your help

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today

At Personnel Today, we are frequently approached by suppliers who have found new ways to solve everyday problems faced by HR professionals.

One of the challenges we often hear about from our readers is the lack of clear, reliable and readily available market data to make smart decisions around talent acquisition and employer branding.

What do prospective candidates really think of you as an employer? How do these perceptions compare to those of your competitors? And what can you do to improve your attractiveness to the talent you’re looking for?

Data-driven rationale

Our audience tells us that data is usually either scraped from platforms like Linkedin or Glassdoor, or based on a Net Promoter Score from a few years ago. What this means is that TA and employer branding professionals have to make decisions based on feeling, instead of fact. Intuition, not data-driven rationale.

Wisdom logoThis is why we were intrigued when Wisdom approached us, a start-up spun out of employer brand agency Wiser. Dissatisfied with the depth and reliability of the data provided by products on the market, Wiser built Wisdom as a platform to collect and consolidate the data needed to build a leading employer brand and recruitment strategy.

Wisdom has got off to a flying start, already onboarding clients such as Comcast, Heineken, the BBC, Kraft Heinz and Sky.

If you’re interested in the value that Wisdom can add for you, watch the one-minute video at the top of this article to see the data it collects.

One of the things that really struck us when their team approached us is how they’re looking to build the platform from the bottom up, by speaking to people who would use it day-to-day.

Wisdom has asked to speak to our readers so that it can gather feedback and recommendations from you as it further develops its solution.

Apply to participate

So, we have obliged. We’re excited to invite you to apply to participate in a webinar focus group with Wisdom’s Ben Buffone and Megan Hollyman, together with Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today.

The Wisdom team are seeking a small number of attendees to build feedback, so we’ll be hand-selecting HR, employer branding and TA leaders who are looking to meaningfully contribute and give their perspective.

In addition to accessing free Wisdom insights on the state of the market and directly influencing the future of the platform, you will be eligible for pilot pricing for Wisdom should you find it a useful fit.

If you want to put your hat in the ring for the focus group, scheduled for 28 November 2024, please fill in this form and we’ll get back to you with further details. 

 

Name(Required)
Email(Required)
By applying to participate in this online focus group you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and to Wisdom contacting you in relation to it. You also confirm that you have read our privacy policy and our cookie policy. Your data may be processed outside the EEA. You can unsubscribe from emails relating to this webinar by emailing us here.
Consent

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Personnel Today articles are written by an expert team of award-winning journalists who have been covering HR and L&D for many years. Some of our content is attributed to "Personnel Today" for a number of reasons, including: when numerous authors are associated with writing or editing a piece; or when the author is unknown (particularly for older articles).

You may also like

Consultation opens on expanding CDC pensions

Cover conundrum: How to avoid a post-holidays workplace...

Mental health: Call for OH ‘hub’, as one...

Four out of five tradespeople suffering from mental...

NHS reform will mean employers need to rethink...

UK unemployment falls to 4.1%

SOM guide emphasises value of OH support after...

Cost-of-living crisis ‘devastating’ for people with mental ill...

Vaping as damaging to young people’s lung as...

SOM guide to help OH better support driver...