HR and employment leaders feature in King’s birthday honours list

A number of figures in the HR and employment space have been awarded in the King’s birthday honours list.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, was appointed OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the economy and business.

He was appointed to the REC chief executive role in 2018, having previously held posts leading employment and skills policy at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). He has also been a council member at Acas and a commissioner for the Low Pay Commission.

Carberry said he was “deeply honoured” to be nominated for the OBE. “At a time when the growth of our economy is the only way to raise living standards, this award is a recognition of the vital role that British business, and our talent firms in particular, play in changing lives for the better.

“Any contribution I have made to this is dwarfed by the work of my fabulous colleagues at the REC, Acas, the Low Pay Commission and the CBI over the past two decades.”

REC chair Michelle Mellor said her colleague has a “rare and powerful combination of deep labour market insight and sharp business acumen”.

She added: “With a career spanning both recruitment and high-level policy leadership, Neil understands the human side of economic growth better than most.”

Union leaders were also represented in this year’s list. David Ward, general secretary of the Communications’ Workers Union, was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to trade unions.

Susan Ferns, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, was also honoured, with an OBE for services to green jobs and workforce transition.

Former general secretary of teaching union NASUWT Patrick Roach received a CBE for services to education.

Within the civil service, Alice Hurrell, chief people officer at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was given an OBE for public service.

Susan Clews, the former chief executive of Acas, was given a CBE.

Professor Ewan Macdonald, head of the Healthy Working Lives Group at the University of Glasgow, was honoured for his services to occupational medicine and to reducing health inequalities.

Rosalie Brown, co-chief executive of frozen food chain Cook, was recognised for her services to employing former prisoners.

Craig Beaumont, executive director at the Federation of Small Businesses, said he was “floored” by being nominated for an OBE.

He said: “Working for the small business movement in our country is a privilege, and every day I see entrepreneurs drive local growth and create jobs. Having supported them for a decade, this is the icing on the cake.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “These honours reflect the innovation, resilience and leadership that drives our economy forward.

“From pioneering entrepreneurs to champions of growth, these worthy recipients embody this government’s core mission – to unlock opportunity, boost productivity and champion growth across every region of the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today