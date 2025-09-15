Artificial intelligenceEmployment lawLatest NewsEmployment tribunalsHR Technology

Employment lawyers voice AI fears on tribunal claims

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

People are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT to help draft grievances and prepare claims for employment tribunals, employment lawyers have said.

Ella Bond, senior solicitor in Harper James’ employment team, told Personnel Today: “There has been a noticeable increase in employees turning to AI platforms to prepare grievances and tribunal submissions. While this may seem to improve access to justice, in practice, it creates a number of difficulties for employers.”

Among these, said Bond, was the fact that AI-generated claims were often lengthy and included inaccuracies or irrelevant arguments, all of which required a detailed response from employers. “This drives up legal costs and consumes valuable management and HR time that could otherwise be focused on resolving workplace issues,” said Bond.

AI and jobs

Salesforce cuts 4,000 customer service roles as AI takes over

TUC calls for ‘step change’ as half worry about AI impact on jobs 

Businesses warned against reducing recruitment in favour of AI 

Inaccurate or complex cases could add to the tribunal backlog, Bond said, and for employers, the consequences extended beyond financial cost.

She added: “Even claims that ultimately lack legal merit can cause uncertainty, take up valuable resource time and carry reputational risks once they reach a public forum.

“Looking ahead, there is concern that the greater use of AI may encourage more speculative claims, placing employers in the difficult position of having to weigh the commercial costs of defending a case against the merits of early settlement.”

Travers Smith employment partner Ailie Murray told City AM that ChatGPT was leading to problematic claims “as it does little to help resolve the employee’s issue, and in some cases actively undermines or prejudices it. It also creates additional costs for employers having to review and respond to lengthy submissions.”

Lawyers also warned that once sensitive details had been entered into public AI platforms, employers lost control of confidentiality, with accompanying GDPR risks.

The BBC has also reported that AI has given claimants unrealistically high compensation expectations, which have made it difficult for mediators to achieve a settlement.

New figures released in June showed an increase in employment cases. Statistics from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) showed that the open caseload at the Tribunal increased by 32% from January to March 2024/25 compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Sainsbury’s manager awarded £60k following colleague’s aggressive behaviour

Estate agent ‘demoted’ after desk move awarded £21k

Employment Rights Bill U-turn unlikely, say legal experts

Bar manager told she looked ‘very Aryan’ wins...

Employee who shopped online at work wins unfair...

Manager who called bosses ‘dickheads’ was unfairly dismissed

Sandie Peggie launches fresh legal action against NHS...

Ex-Specsavers director suspended over wrongful expense claims of...

PCs removed from firearms unit after Tallia Storm...

Dental nurse pushed out by rude behaviour awarded...