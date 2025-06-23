Empowering working parents and productivity during the summer holidays

Businesses play a crucial role in supporting working parents and carers, especially during the school holidays.

In today’s evolving workplace, supporting employees through the various stages of life is no longer a ‘nice to have’- it’s a strategic business imperative.

From early parenthood to eldercare, each stage presents unique challenges that can impact wellbeing and performance.

I’d like to focus on one such challenge – school holidays – and explore how HR professionals can look at ways of supporting their people in dealing with, what can be a very stressful and disruptive time of year.

Understanding Your People to Strengthen Your Workplace

For employers, the summer holiday period can bring subtle but significant shifts in workforce dynamics. While working parents navigate the emotional highs and lows of the holidays, employers often face the challenge of maintaining productivity and morale.

According to the Modern Families Index 2025, nearly one-third of UK working parents and carers report being very stressed (scoring 8 or above on a 10-point scale). Of those, 80% say they find it difficult to concentrate at work.

The emotional build-up to school holidays can further affect parents’ focus, energy levels and overall wellbeing. This is not just a personal issue; it is a workplace issue. It is one that HR professionals cannot afford to ignore.

The State of Childhood Report 2025 reveals that 25% of parents with primary school-aged children are now turning to their employer for support, not only for holiday camps but also for mental health resources.

It also shows that 75% of parents are at least a little concerned about their children’s mental health, with concerns consistent across all age groups. Among parents of children aged seven to fifteen, this figure rises to between 77% and 79%.

Four key business supports:

Flexible working hours allow parents and carers to balance their work commitments with childcare responsibilities, ensuring they can spend quality time with their children. Remote working options (where available) provide the convenience of managing work tasks from home, reducing the stress of commuting and allowing for more family time. Additionally, businesses can offer paid time off or special leave policies specifically for the summer holidays. This enables parents and carers to take time off without financial strain, ensuring they can fully engage in activities with their children. On-site childcare facilities or partnerships with local childcare providers can be a game-changer for working parents. These services ensure that children are well cared for while their parents are at work, providing peace of mind and reducing the need for external childcare arrangements. Employee assistance programs can offer valuable resources and support for parents and carers, including counselling services, parenting workshops, and access to educational materials. These programmes help families navigate the challenges of the summer holidays and ensure they have the support they need.

By implementing these supports, businesses can create a family-friendly work environment that acknowledges the importance of work-life balance.

Practical Support: Beyond Policy

Creating space for conversations and offering targeted resources can deliver meaningful impact without straining operations.

Empathy in Action

Encouraging line managers to check in with working parents can go a long way. These conversations don’t need to be formal—just a simple acknowledgement of the emotional weight of exam season can help employees feel seen and supported. Flexibility Where It Matters

Where operationally feasible, offering flexible hours, work from home opportunities or even a day’s leave around results day can allow parents to be present for their children. This small gesture can have a big impact on employee morale and loyalty. Leading by Example

When senior leaders share their own experiences of navigating results day, it helps normalise the conversation. It signals that the organisation understands the realities of family life and is willing to accommodate them.

The Business Case

Employers are increasingly recognising that supporting employees through family-related challenges isn’t just compassionate-it’s commercially sound. Reduced absenteeism, improved morale, and stronger retention are tangible returns on relatively modest investments in family-friendly policies.

Key benefits include:

Improved employee wellbeing and mental health

Stronger organisational culture

Enhanced inclusivity and belonging

Increased retention and talent attraction

Supporting working parents and carers during the summer holidays not only enhances employee well-being but also boosts morale and productivity. In a competitive labour market, these outcomes are more than just desirable-they’re essential.

Final Thoughts

HR professionals often focus on the big moments in the employee lifecycle. But it’s the often the regular, repeated challenges of times like school holidays – that can have a lasting impact on how employees experience their workplace.

By recognising the dual pressures faced by both working parents and the organisations that employ them, HR can lead the way in creating resilient, responsive workplaces. Supporting employees through these moments can yield long-term loyalty and performance dividends.

Enabling everyone to be at their best is what we do. Support your workforce and find out more about Work+Family Solutions that work for you and your people.