VaccinationsCoronavirusOccupational Health

End of June deadline for Covid-19 jabs

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The government has set a deadline of the end of June for people to come forward and get either their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

After 30 June, the offer of a free first or second dose of vaccine on the NHS for those at lower risk of severe illness will end, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

It is estimated some 40 million adults across England have already come forward for both doses. For people aged 18 and over, there is an eight-week interval requirement between receiving a first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations can be booked online or by calling 119, or there are still walk-in vaccination sites open across the country.

Covid-19 jab

Delaying second Covid jab ‘saved thousands of lives’

Covid may be spread via surfaces after all, study argues

For occupational health practitioners, it may be a case of reminding people the vaccine campaign is now time-limited and, if they haven’t already, to be taking up the offer of a jab.

There may also want to offer education and reassurance for those who are still vaccine-hesitant.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “As we live with Covid-19 without restrictions on our freedoms, it is right that we move towards a more targeted vaccination offer that prioritises those most at risk, so we can focus our efforts on cutting waiting lists for NHS treatment – one of the prime minister’s top five priorities.

“As the offer for any adult to get a Covid-19 vaccine comes to an end on 30 June, I would urge those who have not yet come forward to choose to have the first and second Covid-19 vaccine. It takes minutes to get your jab and thousands of sites are open across England.”

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Delaying second Covid jab ‘saved thousands of lives’

Only those at high risk to be offered...

Unvaccinated at greater risk of death or heart...

Structural racism ‘fundamental’ to Covid vaccine hesitancy, study...

Care home wins ‘no jab, no job’ case

Pandemic has increased general vaccine hesitancy

As Covid cases rise again, what can HR...

Expert urges Covid-19 autumn booster expansion amid waning...

What drives vaccine hesitancy among frontline workers?

Interim advice published on Covid autumn boosters