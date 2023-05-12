End of June deadline for Covid-19 jabs

The government has set a deadline of the end of June for people to come forward and get either their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

After 30 June, the offer of a free first or second dose of vaccine on the NHS for those at lower risk of severe illness will end, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

It is estimated some 40 million adults across England have already come forward for both doses. For people aged 18 and over, there is an eight-week interval requirement between receiving a first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations can be booked online or by calling 119, or there are still walk-in vaccination sites open across the country.

For occupational health practitioners, it may be a case of reminding people the vaccine campaign is now time-limited and, if they haven’t already, to be taking up the offer of a jab.

There may also want to offer education and reassurance for those who are still vaccine-hesitant.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “As we live with Covid-19 without restrictions on our freedoms, it is right that we move towards a more targeted vaccination offer that prioritises those most at risk, so we can focus our efforts on cutting waiting lists for NHS treatment – one of the prime minister’s top five priorities.

“As the offer for any adult to get a Covid-19 vaccine comes to an end on 30 June, I would urge those who have not yet come forward to choose to have the first and second Covid-19 vaccine. It takes minutes to get your jab and thousands of sites are open across England.”