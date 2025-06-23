UK engineering and manufacturing firms face hiring struggles

Six in 10 hiring managers in the UK manufacturing and engineering sector have struggled to hire in the past year, according to recruiter Michael Page.

Its latest Talent Trends report found that 55% of companies in this sector globally struggled to hire, with prospective candidates seeking purpose, work-life balance and wellbeing over other factors.

Almost three-quarters of workers in engineering and manufacturing would turn down a promotion to protect their wellbeing, while only 12% said salary was their top priority.

Michael Page also found that 46% of UK women in the sector feel there is still a gender pay gap, compared to 26% globally.

Three-quarters of women in engineering, as the sector marks International Women in Engineering Day, said mental health was their top priority when seeking work.

Forty-three per cent of all respondents prioritised purpose at work, up from 26% last year. Only 38% of UK engineering and manufacturing workers feel they can be their authentic selves at work, above the global average of 32%.

Ruth Hancock, regional director of engineering at Michael Page, said: “Professionals in engineering and manufacturing are looking for more than just a job; they’re seeking purpose and the chance to make a real impact.

“For hiring managers, the opportunity lies in creating and communicating these opportunities to their teams.

“This may mean encouraging and supporting non-linear career paths, or providing clarity around opportunities in emerging areas such as sustainability. When leaders connect people to meaningful work, everyone benefits.”

AI adoption has increased across the sector, with 43% of professionals globally using AI tools in their roles (up from 24% last year). In the UK, 71% used AI at least once a week in their jobs.

That said, 62% globally believe that their employer could do more to prepare them for AI integration, and 41% are using AI tools that are not provided by their employer.

Hancock added: “In a market where professionals are prioritising purpose, wellbeing and flexibility, it’s not just about what you offer; it’s about how clearly and consistently you communicate it.

“Whether it’s company culture, career pathways, or policies around the use of AI, transparency is key. Employers who lead with clarity will be best placed to attract and retain the talent they need for the future.”

The government’s new industrial strategy, announced today, includes a £100m investment in engineering skills and advanced manufacturing.

