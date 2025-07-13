BenefitsConstructionLatest NewsManufacturingPay & benefits

Engineers prioritising benefits over pay

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Engineers are looking for better benefits, more meaningful work, and better work-life balance, a poll has suggested
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

More than half of engineering professionals would happily trade higher salaries for better benefits, more meaningful roles or improved work-life balance, a survey has suggested.

The global poll of 26,000 engineering professionals (500 from the UK) by recruitment firm Randstad found that 52% would trade higher salaries for workplace benefits such as gym access or childcare.

Engineering workforce

UK engineering and manufacturing firms face hiring struggles

Overseas workers bring key benefits to IT and engineering sectors in UK

A similar percentage (50%) said they had already accepted lower pay in return for a more meaningful role. More than three-quarters (78%) felt ‘future-ready’ to use technologies such as AI in their roles.

And the vast majority (84%) cited work-life balance as the top factor they look for when evaluating new roles. In fact, more than half (58%) said they would leave a job if they didn’t feel they belonged.

Sander van ‘t Noordende, Randstad CEO, said of the findings: “Talent in the engineering sector are no longer making career decisions based solely on salary or job content.

“They’re seeking roles that fit their lives, reflect their values, and foster a sense of belonging. Flexibility and purpose are baseline expectations. At the same time, this is a highly future-focused workforce, eager to adopt new technologies and build lasting skills.

“Employers who invest in both personal alignment and professional growth will lead: not just in retention, but in innovation,” he added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

