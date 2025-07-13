Engineers prioritising benefits over pay

More than half of engineering professionals would happily trade higher salaries for better benefits, more meaningful roles or improved work-life balance, a survey has suggested.

The global poll of 26,000 engineering professionals (500 from the UK) by recruitment firm Randstad found that 52% would trade higher salaries for workplace benefits such as gym access or childcare.

A similar percentage (50%) said they had already accepted lower pay in return for a more meaningful role. More than three-quarters (78%) felt ‘future-ready’ to use technologies such as AI in their roles.

And the vast majority (84%) cited work-life balance as the top factor they look for when evaluating new roles. In fact, more than half (58%) said they would leave a job if they didn’t feel they belonged.

Sander van ‘t Noordende, Randstad CEO, said of the findings: “Talent in the engineering sector are no longer making career decisions based solely on salary or job content.

“They’re seeking roles that fit their lives, reflect their values, and foster a sense of belonging. Flexibility and purpose are baseline expectations. At the same time, this is a highly future-focused workforce, eager to adopt new technologies and build lasting skills.

“Employers who invest in both personal alignment and professional growth will lead: not just in retention, but in innovation,” he added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR jobs in the engineering and manufacturing sector on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in the engineering and manufacturing sector