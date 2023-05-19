Fit for WorkResearchDisabilityReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

Study suggests Epstein-Barr virus could be trigger for multiple sclerosis

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Scientists have narrowed in on the links between the Epstein-Barr virus and the deilitating neurological condition multiple sclerosis.
Image: Shutterstock
Scientists have narrowed in on the links between the Epstein-Barr virus and the deilitating neurological condition multiple sclerosis.
Image: Shutterstock

A common childhood virus could be an important trigger for multiple sclerosis (MS) in later life, research has suggested.

The finding, which could be a platform for the development of new treatments for the condition, has been published in the journal Science Advances.

The research, led by Dr Olivia Thomas of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, has suggested the body’s immune response to the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a normally harmless infection, can misfire and mistakenly target a crucial protein in the brain and spinal cord.

EBV infects most people early in life and then remains in the body, usually without causing symptoms. The link between EBV and MS was discovered many years ago and has long puzzled researchers.

The latest research builds on two papers published in the journals Science and Nature last year. These suggested EBV infection could precede MS and that antibodies against the virus could be involved. Those infected with EBV were 32 times more likely to develop MS, they concluded. However, the molecular mechanisms appeared to vary between patients and remained largely unknown.

Multiple sclerosis

OH the key to helping employers understand, and support, less well-known conditions

Poor at greater risk of developing multiple sclerosis

“MS is an incredibly complex disease, but our study provides an important piece in the puzzle and could explain why some people develop the disease,” said Dr Thomas, postdoctoral researcher in the institute’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience.

“We have discovered that certain antibodies against the Epstein-Barr virus, which would normally fight the infection, can mistakenly target the brain and spinal cord and cause damage.”

The researchers analysed blood samples from more than 700 patients with MS and 700 healthy individuals.

They found that antibodies that bind to a certain protein in the Epstein-Barr virus, called EBNA1, can also bind to a similar protein in the brain and spinal cord called CRYAB, whose role is to prevent protein aggregation during conditions of cellular stress such as inflammation.

These misdirected, cross-reactive antibodies may damage the nervous system and cause severe symptoms in MS patients, including problems with balance, mobility and fatigue. The antibodies were present in about 23% of MS patients yet only 7% of control individuals.

“This shows that, whilst these antibody responses are not required for disease development, they may be involved in disease in up to a quarter of MS patients,” said Dr Thomas. “This also demonstrates the high variation between patients, highlighting the need for personalised therapies. Current therapies are effective at reducing relapses in MS but unfortunately, none can prevent disease progression.”

The researchers also found that there is likely a similar cross-reactivity among T cells of the immune system.

“We are now expanding our research to investigate how T cells fight EBV infection and how these immune cells may damage the nervous system in multiple sclerosis and contribute to disease progression,” said Mattias Bronge, affiliated researcher at the institute’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Study: Health workers must develop better connections with...

Firefighter cancer testing project extended to Manchester

Scientists close in on links between high blood...

Firefighter instructors at greater risk of infection and...

Black women most likely to experience multiple, chronic...

Study: tool encourages workers to self-manage back pain

Occupational cancer study launched among Tyne & Wear...

Link between how old you look and age-related...

Night work and its association with metabolic syndrome

How the London Centre for Work and Health...