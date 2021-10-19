Equality: Hidden risks for business

https://aealliance.co.uk/notices/aea-updates/ The crux of this vexatious issue is predominantly a dispute between women and transwomen. Women, calling for the protection of ‘sex-based’ rights, say that biological sex is immutable, must not be erased in language and that single-sex services and spaces must remain protected. Transwomen, calling for ‘gender theory-based’ rights, say that biological sex is a socialIt may surprise you to learn that the EDI policies and practices of organisations, in all sectors throughout the country, contain unlawful elements. Why? Because organisations were misled by incorrect official guidance on the 2010 Equality Act - shocking but true. The guidance was ultra vires, ie outside of the law, and thereby unlawful. That guidance was also disseminated by training agencies and management consultancies. Organisations, including private sector companies, understandably followed official guidance or guidance from trusted sources. Here’s an ultra vires extract from the policy of a household-name company: ‘Transgender individuals who plan to make, are making or have made a permanent change to their gender must be allowed to use the toilets and changing rooms of their acquired gender. Insisting that a transperson uses facilities that are not of their acquired gender contravenes the Equality Act 2010.’ The policy misstates the law in a number of ways, including the assertion: ‘Insisting that a transperson uses facilities that are not of their acquired gender contravenes the Equality Act 2010.’ Whereas, in fact, schedule 3, section 31, paragraph 28 of the Equality Act permits the exclusion of trans people – with or without Gender Recognition Certificate – from single-sex services, provided it is a proportionate means to achieve a legitimate aim. AEA took the Equality and Human Rights Commission to task for promulgating incorrect guidance and succeeded in getting the guidance amended. However, the EHRC refused to make a public announcement of the changes, or to directly inform organisations. So AEA undertook the task. Our booklet ‘Equality Matters’ has been sent to many hundreds of organisations.