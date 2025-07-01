Ethnicity and disability pay gaps: Ready to report? (webinar)

Thursday 17 July 2025, 11:00am BST

The government announced its intention to legislate to introduce mandatory ethnicity and disability pay reporting in July 2024. It is now in the process of collating responses to its consultation on how best to implement these measures.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Employee Benefits Live, explores what employers need to know in preparation for the introduction of this legislation. What data will employers need to collate, how can this best be collected and reported, and what challenges might organisations experience?

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss and Employee Benefits editor Debbie Lovewell-Tuck are joined by Ranjit Dhindsa, head of employment at law firm Fieldfisher, and Aaron Lloyd, total reward lead for Birmingham City Council.

Employers that have got ahead of the curve and voluntarily reported their ethnicity and disability pay gap data will share their experiences, while a legal representative will explain the details of the legal requirements and any pitfalls to avoid.

Register now to learn:

What is likely to be covered in the ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting requirements

What are the ethical and privacy considerations?

Practical tips on explaining the process to employees

What action to take when pay gaps are identified.

This 60-minute webinar includes a panel discussion and the opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

Reserve your free place on the webinar now

Employee Benefits Live, the UK’s leading event for company directors, senior managers, HR professionals, and reward and benefits specialists, takes place at London ExCeL on 1-2 October 2025.

About our panellists

Ranjit Dhindsa is head of employment, pensions, immigration and compliance, Birmingham office leader and member of Fieldfisher’s executive committee. Ranjit leads the UK EPIC (Employment, Pensions, Immigration, and Compliance) practice for European Law firm, Fieldfisher, which operates across London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Belfast. In this role, Ranjit coordinates a multidisciplinary team and leads the Inclusion and Culture Consultancy, which has a number of focus areas including pay gap reporting. She is also the office leader for the firm’s Birmingham office and has been a member of the firm’s executive committee since 2018.

Aaron Lloyd is total reward lead at Birmingham City Council. A reward professional with over 14 years’ experience in reward, and over 20 years’ HR experience. Currently working at the largest local authority in Europe, Aaron has previously worked for multinational, multi-layered organisations, including Willis Towers Watson, JLR and National Grid.