Eurostar’s Georgie Willis a keynote speaker at Employee Benefits Live 2025

Georgie Willis, head of diversity and inclusion at Eurostar, will deliver a keynote session at Employee Benefits Live 2025 on Thursday 2 October.

Her keynote speech, which will take place at 3.10pm and close the second day of the conference, is titled ‘Holding the Line: Sustaining DEI Momentum in a Shifting World’.

While some organisations are scaling back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Georgie’s keynote session will look at maintaining DEI focus across international teams amid global pushback and changing priorities. She will examine embedding inclusion into people, reward, and benefits strategies despite tightening budgets, and reinforcing DEI as a long-term business imperative, navigating cyclical challenges with resilience.

She will also explore how to adapt DEI strategies for complex, multinational workforces, practical frameworks to ensure inclusion endures through political and economic shifts, and why this moment is a critical juncture for sustainable progress.

Following 15 years of legal, financial, and employee advisory roles across Europe and Japan, Willis moved to in-house DEI to bring a global, people-centred perspective shaped by her academic grounding in economics.

For the past 18 months, she has served as Eurostar’s head of DEI and social impact, where she led the creation and implementation of its first DEI strategy, with a focus on building a safe, inclusive culture for its entire workforce.

