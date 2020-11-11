Experience the future of HR

By on 11 Nov 2020 in PROMOTED CONTENT, Latest News

JOIN US AT CERIDIAN INSIGHTS VIRTUAL EVENT

Once a year, thousands of HR, finance, and operations leaders from around the world gather at Ceridian’s flagship event, INSIGHTS, to learn about and share ideas on the future of work.

This year, from November 16-18, that number will increase 10-fold. INSIGHTS is going virtual – and, for the first time, registration is free.

Throughout the agenda we’ll be exploring the theme of Intelligence at work where speakers will share how technology is helping firms become more efficient, agile, and resilient in a rapidly changing world.

Content will be broken into three streams:

  • IMAGINE: Learn about the trends driving the future of work from celebrity guest speakers
  • SHOWCASE: See Intelligence at work come to life through stories of innovative business leaders
  • EXPERIENCE: Connect with Ceridian’s partners and solution architects to hear how Dayforce can improve operations at your firm

Click here to reserve your seat – it’s free to register.

We hope to see you there,

Sincerely,

CERIDIAN INSIGHTS TEAM

