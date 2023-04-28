Exposure to chemical agents heightens pancreatic cancer risk

Working with chemical agents increases a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer with every year of exposure, research has suggested.

The study, published in the journal Occupational Medicine, found that the risk grows by 1% for every year spent working with chemical agents. Those who work with chemical agents for one to 10 years have a 4% overall increased risk of the disease, rising to 11% for 11 to 20 years of exposure and 39% for 21 to 30 years of exposure, they concluded.

The researchers, from Taiwan’s China Medical University and E-Da Hospital, analysed 31 studies, which pooled together 288,389 participants. They specifically looked at how pancreatic cancer risk changes over time.

Industries where workers faced the most risk included those employed in chemical, metal and plastic and rubber industries, and included exposure to chemicals such as ethylene oxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and rubber dust and fumes.

Males with more than 10 years of exposure were found to be the most at risk, with the study authors calling for employers of men who have been exposed to known cancer-causing chemicals for over a decade to be monitored for symptoms and signs of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the top five causes of cancer mortality globally and is usually found at an advanced stage, with less than 10% of patients surviving.

Study author Dr Ro-Ting Lin, from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health at China Medical University, said: “While previous studies have identified a link between chemical exposure and pancreatic cancer, this is the first meta-analysis to investigate the association between the duration of exposure to chemicals and the risk of pancreatic cancer.

“Occupational exposure to chemical agents accounts for 9% to 47% of pancreatic cancer cases among workers. The study found the risk of pancreatic cancer increases by 1% for every year spent working with chemical agents and by 39% among those exposed for more than 20 years.

“Employers should limit workers’ exposure to chemical agents, especially known cancer-causing chemicals and enhance monitoring of their exposure duration. Additionally, employers should provide medical surveillance for symptoms and signs of pancreatic cancer, particularly for male workers,” she added.