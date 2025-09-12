Companies named for failing to report gender pay gap

Companies behind the estate agent Purplebricks and the fashion retailer Jigsaw are among those named by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for failing to report their gender pay gap this year.

Strike, which owns Purplebricks, and Jigsaw owner Robinson Webster (Holdings) were joined by Seafood Trading, TV chef Rick Stein’s company, in a list of 10 companies named by the equality watchdog.

All are more than five months late in reporting the gender pay gap data. Organisations with 250 or more employees must publish the differences in pay between men and women each year.

The deadline for doing so is 30 March for most English public sector employers, and 4 April for private, voluntary and all other public authorities.

Healthy Retail, which runs the health food brand Pure, and Trocadero (London) Hotel, which operates the Zedwell chain of hotels.

The full list of organisations named for their failure to report gender pay gap data on the government website is as follows:

BCM Employment & Management Services

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe

Healthy Retail

L’Arche

N. Notaro Homes

Radish Food Services Group

Robinson Webster (Holdings)

Seafood Trading

Strike

Trocadero (London) Hotel

Organisations that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC, which threatens formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations if a company is in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

John Kirkpatrick, EHRC chief executive, said: “In order to address potential pay inequality or discrimination, organisations must give themselves the tools to find out if it’s happening. Without tracking and reporting their gender pay gaps, they are unable to do so.

“We’re disappointed that 10 organisations have failed to report their data and have written to them again to remind them of their legal obligations. If they fail to submit their data following this, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

