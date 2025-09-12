GenderLatest NewsGender pay gap

Companies named for failing to report gender pay gap

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Strike, the owner of Purplebricks, is one of the companies named by the EHRC. Photo: William Barton / Shutterstock
Strike, the owner of Purplebricks, is one of the companies named by the EHRC. Photo: William Barton / Shutterstock

Companies behind the estate agent Purplebricks and the fashion retailer Jigsaw are among those named by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for failing to report their gender pay gap this year.

Pay gap reporting

Gender pay gaps narrow in 2024-25

Ethnicity and disability pay gaps: Ready to report? (webinar)

Women less confident of achieving pay or leadership parity

Strike, which owns Purplebricks, and Jigsaw owner Robinson Webster (Holdings) were joined by Seafood Trading, TV chef Rick Stein’s company, in a list of 10 companies named by the equality watchdog.

All are more than five months late in reporting the gender pay gap data. Organisations with 250 or more employees must publish the differences in pay between men and women each year.

The deadline for doing so is 30 March for most English public sector employers, and 4 April for private, voluntary and all other public authorities.

Healthy Retail, which runs the health food brand Pure, and Trocadero (London) Hotel, which operates the Zedwell chain of hotels.

The full list of organisations named for their failure to report gender pay gap data on the government website is as follows:

  • BCM Employment & Management Services
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe
  • Healthy Retail
  • L’Arche
  • N. Notaro Homes
  • Radish Food Services Group
  • Robinson Webster (Holdings)
  • Seafood Trading
  • Strike
  • Trocadero (London) Hotel

Organisations that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC, which threatens formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations if a company is in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

John Kirkpatrick, EHRC chief executive, said: “In order to address potential pay inequality or discrimination, organisations must give themselves the tools to find out if it’s happening. Without tracking and reporting their gender pay gaps, they are unable to do so.

“We’re disappointed that 10 organisations have failed to report their data and have written to them again to remind them of their legal obligations. If they fail to submit their data following this, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

You may also like

Women less confident of achieving pay or leadership...

Gender bonus bias widens pay gap, says Brightmine

Data bias means gender pay gap wider than...

Gender pension gap means women stop receiving pension...

Civil Service launches drive to attract interns from...

Gender pay gaps narrow in 2024-25

Ethnicity and disability pay gaps: Ready to report?...

Parental leave system is ‘broken’, say MPs

Period pain and absence harm women’s pay and...

Tackling suspect gender pay gap data