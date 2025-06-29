Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsEconomics, government & businessJob creation and lossesLabour market

Fall in entry-level jobs linked to rise of AI tools

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Koshiro K/Shutterstock
Photograph: Koshiro K/Shutterstock

The UK jobs market continued its cautious recovery in May, with annual vacancy growth and rising wages offering signs of resilience despite a modest monthly decline in job postings.

However, entry-level opportunities have taken a significant hit, dropping by nearly a third since the advent of widely available generative AI tools at the end of 2022.

According to the latest UK Job Market Report from job matching platform Adzuna, the number of advertised vacancies fell slightly by 0.51% in May to 858,465 roles.

Despite this, year-on-year growth remained positive at +0.49%, marking the third consecutive month of annual improvement and suggesting a slow but steady recovery from the recent market slump.

Pay award decisions

Bank of England says NIC rise is dampening pay rises

Pay awards in real terms could fall for ‘prolonged period’

NI increase has not caused ‘knee-jerk reaction’ in pay awards 

Graduate pay vs living wage: an HR headache?

Pay continues to be a bright spot, with average advertised salaries rising for the twelfth month in a row. May saw the average advertised salary reach £42,403, up 0.3% from April and up 9.38% compared with a year earlier – making it the strongest run of annual pay growth since mid-2022. This rise has been bolstered in part by April’s 6.7% increase to the national living wage.

However, these broader improvements are not benefiting all parts of the workforce equally. Graduate job postings dropped by 4.2% in May and are now down 28.4% compared with the same time last year—the lowest level seen since July 2020.

More broadly, entry-level roles (including apprenticeships, internships and junior jobs) have declined by 32% since November 2022, when ChatGPT’s commercial breakthrough triggered a rapid transformation in how companies operate and hire.

Entry-level roles now make up just 25% of all jobs advertised in the UK, down from nearly 29% two years ago.
“May reinforced the sense that the job market in the UK is gradually regaining its footing,” said Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna. “While overall vacancies dipped slightly, we’ve now seen three straight months of annual vacancy growth – a clear shift after more than a year of decline. Advertised salaries continue to climb, too, with average pay up nearly 9% compared to last year, comfortably outpacing inflation.

“While certain sectors remain in strong demand and provide a backbone of stability, we will be keeping a close eye on the decline in roles for the previously steady healthcare and nursing sector and how that may play out over the coming months.”

The seasonal jobs market provided a boost in the run-up to summer. Logistics and warehouse vacancies rose by 9.77%, with creative and design (+6%) and hospitality and catering (+5.61%) also seeing monthly gains. Teaching vacancies increased by 1.63%, with over 169,000 roles live in May, keeping education the most active hiring sector in the UK.
By contrast, the healthcare and nursing sector – previously a consistent driver of job growth – saw vacancies fall by 10.21% in May. Other sectors with notable drops included admin (-9.22%), maintenance (-7.95%), and domestic help and cleaning (-5.72%).

Hiring times have improved slightly, with the average job now taking 35.8 days to fill, down from 39.5 days earlier in the year. However, competition has also intensified, with 2.02 jobseekers per vacancy (calculated by the ONS) in May – up from 1.98 in April. The north-east of England remains the most competitive region with 3.32 jobseekers per role, while south-west England is the least competitive at 1.32 per vacancy.

The number of jobseekers per vacancy increased in 10 of the UK’s 12 nations and regions in May.

Salaries continue to grow fastest in Northern Ireland, where advertised pay rose by 12.63% year-on-year to £40,726.

London remains the UK’s highest-paying region at £48,680, followed by eastern England at £41,013.

The most in-demand roles remain focused on essential services and accessible employment. Healthcare support workers topped Adzuna’s Trending Jobs list for the sixth consecutive month, followed by social care workers and sales assistants. Software developers also re-entered the top five, signalling renewed interest in skilled tech roles.

Despite continuing challenges in some sectors, the overall picture for the UK job market in May was one of cautious optimism – tempered by signs that the rise of AI and automation may be reshaping the landscape for entry-level workers.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

HR underprepared for likely increase in M&A activity

Skills receive £1.2bn boost in new industrial strategy

How smarter collaboration can eliminate the workplace productivity...

Sniff a lemon on World Productivity Day and...

Only a third of recruiters receive high-quality job...

Businesses warned not to overlook AI shortcomings

Allianz to cut 650 jobs in the UK

AI is here. Your workforce should be ready.

Capita rolls out ‘agentic AI’ to speed up...

Multiverse to open up 15,000 apprenticeships