Fifth of Britons agree with scaling back on DEI

by Rob Moss
President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House this week
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Half of Britons believe it would be ‘bad’ if UK companies followed US businesses in scaling back their commitments on diversity, equity and inclusion, but more than a fifth disagree. 

Donald Trump’s first month back in the White House has led to a reversal on DEI initiatives by scores of US operations, including Meta, Amazon and most recently Citigroup and KPMG.  

Research by Apella Advisors and Find Out Now on the implications of Trump’s anti-DEI agenda for UK business found that 53% agreed that it would be “bad” if it led to British companies scaling back their own commitments. 

Scaling back on DEI

Study finds UK firms are not ditching DEI

Goldman Sachs ditches diversity policy

Accenture scraps DEI goals globally

Don’t ditch DEI, the evidence shows it’s business critical

Over a fifth, however, 22%, disagreed that it would be bad; 11% were undecided and 14% did not know. 

Opposition was highest among people of working age and especially younger ones. Critics of DEI initiatives argue that they come at the expense of merit when choosing applicants. 

Mike Granleese, head of data and insights at Apella Advisors, explained to The Times why most people thought ditching DEI was bad.

“For some, that’s because firms would miss out on talent,” he said. “But the biggest reason for thinking less of firms that junk diversity programmes is that they would be abandoning principles they previously said they held dear. The public values authenticity.” 

The poll recorded some support, however, for scaling back on DEI commitments, with 29% either agreeing with or “understanding” the move. The survey found that older people and men were more inclined to agree with Trump’s stance. 

“The Trump agenda is not popular among Britons, with most opposing moves by business and politicians to adopt the president’s ideas,” Granleese added. “But that view is not universal and significant parts of UK opinion are positive about Trumpism.” 

Meanwhile, staff at LGBTQ+ UK charity Stonewall, are reported to be “shellshocked” after roles without dedicated funding could be at risk. US funding for overseas DEI initiatives is expected to be frozen, affecting Stonewall projects in Eastern Europe. 

