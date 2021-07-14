Financial wellbeing: time to rethink our support?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Most of us are now well aware that when employees suffer from financial stress, concerning times for employers may also be close at hand. Anxiety about money can lead to poor mental health which can, in turn, affect performance or lead to absence. Aviva’s latest research suggests that changing times may be causing financial wellbeing to decline for many workers – which may call for fresh solutions. In our survey, nearly a quarter (24%) of employeessaid they had made a bad decision about debt during the pandemic. This rises to more than half (51%) of those aged 18-to-24, dubbed ‘Gen-Z’, with the figure for ‘Gen-Y’ (25-39) scarcely less worrying at 36%. Of course, not everybody has the same ability to manage their finances successfully. But we shouldn’t take this as an indication that employees who admitted to a bad decision are simply ‘bad with money’. The study’s findings challenge the stereotype that money worries arise from disorganisation or knowledge gaps. More than two thirds (68%) of employees with poor financial wellbeing think they are organised with their money, and 64% always try to minimise debt. This leads us towards some interesting conclusions about the type of support needed to help some employees improve their relationship with personal finances. Offering financial education – something which providers are increasingly able to help with – may not be enough in itself to fully address the issue.The research shows financial factors only account for half (51%) of a person’s sense of financial wellbeing; the rest is driven by other factors, including personality type. Personality type has a huge influence on individual behaviour, mindset, and personal outcomes. Employees who are thriving in adversity tend to be naturally more emotionally resilient and optimistic. Those with less natural emotional resilience regularly experience negative emotions, low financial an