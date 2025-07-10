Firms’ salary secrecy means ‘they lose out on talent’

Two-thirds of jobseekers won’t apply for roles without the salary listed according to new research.

Two in three people (64%) in the UK said they were unlikely to apply for a role if no salary was listed.

The survey of 2,003 people, conducted by B-corp communications agency Jack & Grace, which is leading a campaign to improve transparency, also found over half (58%) of respondents would be willing to share their own salary if it would help to reduce pay inequality – a figure that rises to 62% among 16 to 34-year-olds.

The data points to a clear shift in attitudes, particularly among younger workers, who increasingly expect openness around pay as standard.

One in four (41%) people have discovered a colleague in the same or similar role was paid differently – a figure that rose to 58% among younger millennials (aged 25-34).

The #SayThePay campaign shines light on the trailblazing businesses already committed to salary transparency with a dedicated Wall of Fame – including the London Wildlife Trust, Coop and Good Energy.

While pay transparency for job seekers is set to become a legal obligation in the EU in 2026, no such requirement exists in the UK. The campaign urges UK employers to lead the way in adopting transparent pay practice now.

Laura Chambers, co-founder of Jack & Grace, said the data sent a “clear message”.

She added: “Today’s workforce expects transparency – and employers that don’t get on board are missing out on talent, particularly among younger candidates. Pay clarity isn’t just a fairness issue, it’s a recruitment and retention strategy.

“We’re proud to be part of a community of employers leading the way in salary transparency. We’re now calling on all organisations to join us – let’s make fairness the standard.”

Last summer it was found that fewer than half of UK-headquartered businesses were ready to meet the requirements of the European Union Pay Transparency directive, which comes into force within EU countries in June 2026.

Professional services firm Aon’s pay transparency study of more than 200 businesses found that only 9% of respondents stated that they were “ready” for pay transparency.

Many larger firms based in the UK will be affected by the directive despite the UK not being in the EU.

