First female chief conciliator for Acas

Marina Glasgow has been announced as the first woman to take up the role of chief conciliator at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

The chief conciliator leads the team that helps unions and employers resolve their workplace disputes through Acas’s free, impartial and trusted collective conciliation service.

Glasgow has been covering the role for the past few months.

An experienced mediator and conciliator, Marina previously held the position of deputy chief conciliator and has worked at Acas since 2001.

Acas chief executive, Susan Clews, said: “Marina has been covering the role of chief conciliator during a busy time at Acas and I am pleased to now confirm her appointment as the first woman in this important role.

“Her wealth of experience in mediating some very challenging and high-profile disputes across a range of sectors will be invaluable in leading Acas’s collective conciliation service.

Glasgow said she looked forward to leading “our team of experts that work hard to find resolutions to over 500 disputes every year”.

“Our conciliation service is very successful at resolving disputes and recent research shows that the working public want to see employers and unions in conflict to use Acas to help find solutions.”

Acas commissioned YouGov to ask employers and employees whether they thought the various sides in disputes where there was strike action should seek mediation from Acas. Seventy-six per cent of employers and 71% of employees said that they should use Acas to resolve the situation.

In 2021-2022, Acas provided conciliation in more than 500 collective disputes and helped to settle 94% of these disputes.

