First female chief conciliator for Acas

by Adam McCulloch
Marina Glasgow has been announced as the first woman to take up the role of chief conciliator at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

The chief conciliator leads the team that helps unions and employers resolve their workplace disputes through Acas’s free, impartial and trusted collective conciliation service.

Glasgow has been covering the role for the past few months.

An experienced mediator and conciliator, Marina previously held the position of deputy chief conciliator and has worked at Acas since 2001.

Acas chief executive, Susan Clews, said: “Marina has been covering the role of chief conciliator during a busy time at Acas and I am pleased to now confirm her appointment as the first woman in this important role.

Equality

Half of HR leaders lack data for pay equity analysis

HR must work to close the pay equity perception gap

“Her wealth of experience in mediating some very challenging and high-profile disputes across a range of sectors will be invaluable in leading Acas’s collective conciliation service.

Glasgow said she looked forward to leading “our team of experts that work hard to find resolutions to over 500 disputes every year”.

“Our conciliation service is very successful at resolving disputes and recent research shows that the working public want to see employers and unions in conflict to use Acas to help find solutions.”

Acas commissioned YouGov to ask employers and employees whether they thought the various sides in disputes where there was strike action should seek mediation from Acas. Seventy-six per cent of employers and 71% of employees said that they should use Acas to resolve the situation.

In 2021-2022, Acas provided conciliation in more than 500 collective disputes and helped to settle 94% of these disputes.

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

