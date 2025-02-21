Flexible working, wellness days and health insurance top employee priorities – poll

Access to flexible working, paid ‘wellness days’, and more robust health insurance or physical wellness programmes are employees’ top three health and wellbeing priorities for 2025, a poll has suggested.

The survey of 1,046 UK employees for insurer YuLife found half of women (54%) rated their wellbeing as ‘good’, compared with 63% of men.

Employees with good wellbeing were more likely to stay in their jobs, with 71% not looking for a new role in 2025, compared with just 30% of those with poor wellbeing.

Only a third (35%) of employees felt their employer was effectively bridging the wellbeing gap left by inadequate access to healthcare, and only 10% thought their employer was doing this ‘very well’.

Access to flexible working was the most sought-after workplace benefit, with 46% of women citing it as their top request for 2025.

A quarter (25%) of employees who reported poor wellbeing said they wanted better mental health support at work.

Paid wellness days or sabbaticals were also among the most requested support mechanisms.

Access to health insurance was the third most requested employee benefit in 2025, the survey concluded.

The oldest (over-55s) and youngest (under-35s) employees reported the highest levels of happiness at work, the poll also found. Alongside this, economic uncertainty (23%) and job security (20%) ranked among the top concerns for employees.

“Our report’s findings make it clear that workplace wellbeing is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and co-founder of YuLife.

“Women, in particular, are feeling the strain, and employers must step up with policies that support work-life balance and financial security.

“Flexible working, meaningful financial support, and tools that improve employee wellbeing are no longer perks – they’re essential in 2025,” he added.