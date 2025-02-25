Latest NewsEarly careersGraduatesImmigration

Foreign students without graduate job could be forced to leave UK

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / metamorworks
Shutterstock / metamorworks

International students who do not secure graduate jobs within two years of finishing university could face deportation.

The government’s upcoming immigration white paper is expected to set out proposals to force overseas students to leave the UK unless they get a graduate-level position in a bid to tackle the nation’s rising migrant numbers.

Although graduates can stay in the country without a job for up to two years after completing their studies, they are likely to face tighter rules as ministers aim to reduce net migration by limiting visa options.

According to The Times, careers where salaries plateau after several years are being targeted. Brian Bell, chairman of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), previously suggested that a graduate salary level ranges between £36,000 and £40,000 annually, but government sources reportedly denied the bar would be set that high.

Overseas students

HSBC and Deloitte pull job offers to foreign graduates

KPMG cancels job offers to foreign graduates

Ministers may extend foreign students’ working hours

Responding to the reports, University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady today (25 February) said: “This threat to further restrict international students’ ability to live and work in the UK when higher education is already on its knees, is bad for the sector, bad for the economy, and bad for our standing in the world.

“Higher education is still one of Britain’s last world-leading sectors and after years of Tory decline, Labour should be doing all it can to protect the sector, not engage in these acts of sabotage.

“We need bold leadership for the UK’s higher education sector to thrive in a globally competitive environment. This means abandoning the previous government’s hostile environment policies which threatened our ability to attract and retain international staff and students.”

Net migration reached an unprecedented 728,000 in the year leading up to June, primarily due to a rise in non-EU citizens. Ministers aim to reduce this figure to pre-pandemic levels, targeting between 200,000 and 300,000 annually.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our upcoming immigration white paper will set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to our broken immigration system, linking immigration, skills and visa systems to grow our domestic workforce, end reliance on overseas labour and boost economic growth. We are not getting into a running commentary on what will be contained in the white paper.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

You may also like

Architects call for review of sponsored worker visa...

RAD Awards 2025: R;pple and Havas People win...

Employers support crackdown on unpaid internships

Most Gen Z workers value company ethics as...

One recruitment trend to watch in 2025: ‘career...

A third of financial services firms ‘missing out’...

‘Skills chasm’ between UK regions is self-reinforcing

The RAD Awards 2025 shortlist unveiled

Early careers failing as 30% of recruits leave...

University fees to reach record high of £9,535