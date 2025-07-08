Fit for WorkMental health conditionsSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

Four in 10 call centre workers to quit because of poor wellbeing

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Four out of 10 call centre workers (40%) say they expect to have to quit their role because of poor wellbeing, according to a poll
Shutterstock
Four out of 10 call centre workers (40%) say they expect to have to quit their role because of poor wellbeing, according to a poll
Shutterstock

Four out of 10 call centre workers (40%) say they expect to have to quit their role because of poor wellbeing and health.

Employee wellbeing

Office attendance linked to positive employee wellbeing

Employee wellbeing: How achieving ISO certification has helped London Luton Airport

Three reasons why your employee wellbeing strategy is not working

A poll of 500 call centre workers for workplace analytics firm Analytics 365 also found the same percentage were poised to quit because of feeling disengaged with their role.

However, more than half (54%) did say they cared about their work and company, and 70% said they were engaged in the work they did.

Intriguingly, it was those in higher-level positions who were most likely to quit because of their wellbeing, the survey also found.

More than half (52%) of middle managers said they were expecting to leave because of poor wellbeing, compared with less than 10% of entry level workers.

It was the same with engagement, with half of middle managers expecting to quit because of not feeling engaged, compared with just 30% of entry level and intermediate workers.

There were a range of factors driving engagement (or lack of it) among those in more senior positions, the survey also concluded.

Pay was the most common reason for middle management not to feel engaged, while lack of support was a prominent complaint among senior managers and C-level executives.

Meanwhile, technology issues were the biggest challenge among business owners and C-level executives, the survey also concluded.

Work-life balance was the biggest factor affecting engagement in call centres across all levels, with more than a third citing it, rising to-two thirds of workers aged 16-24.

Elsewhere, bonuses and rewards, regular catch-ups with managers and access to training were all instrumental in improving the engagement, with these factors cited by more than of the workers polled.

Effective communication at all levels was another key driver of engagement, with almost 30% of those polled stating that improved internal communication would improve their engagement.

Ian Bevington, product marketing manager at Tollring, Analytics 365’s parent company, said: “Call analytics and recording have become essential business tools for customer facing teams of all sizes, helping organisations to understand their customers, drive productivity and manage service levels.”

“By providing tools to empower front line staff, stress can be reduced, engagement levels raised and most importantly, customer experience improved across the board,” he added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

Third in north west fear ill health will...

Supporting employees through substance abuse

With HR absence rising, is your people team...

How employers can support cancer carers better

Two-thirds of workers still struggling to access GPs...

Half with MS have left a job because...

Uncertainty over law hampering legal use of medical...

Employers ‘worryingly’ ignorant about stress risk assessments

Four ways employers can reduce the risk of...

Data highlights positive link between group income support...